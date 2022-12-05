Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation into the Saturday evening death of a 24-year-old man in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and a police report.
Police responded to an area near 504 Sandridge Loop in Longs around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a death investigation and and found Cole Coleman deceased in the roadway, according to a police report and the Horry County Coroner's Office.
A police report said Coleman had a Conway address.
The coroner's office said he likely died around 5:45 p.m. but did not release a cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.