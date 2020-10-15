A Conway man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Corbin Anderson Fentress, 21, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, 2nd degree and was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday morning.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, the attorney general's office said. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, and the Roanoke County Police Department in Virginia assisted with the investigation.
According to the release, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Fentress.
Investigators say that Fentress distributed child sexual abuse material.
The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.
If convicted, Fentress could face a 10-year prison sentence.
Fentress is currently out on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.