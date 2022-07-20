A 21-year-old Conway man is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a July 9 shooting on Shady Moss Court in Conway.

Jaquan Maliek Frinks was arrested Monday, according to jail records.

Around 11:15 p.m. on the night of the murder, police responded to the Shady Moss apartments and found two people with gunshot wounds, a police report states.

Arrest warrants state Frinks shot and killed Christopher Mitchell of Conway and also shot a second victim in the head. Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he died, the coroner's office said. The second victim survived.

Conway police ask anyone with information on the case to call the department at 843-248-1790.