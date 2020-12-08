North Myrtle Beach police on Sunday charged 25-year-old Brandon Moore of Conway with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old, according to jail records and a police report.
When officers responded to North Myrtle Beach Middle School on Sept. 28, the principal told them that a student had reported a possible “sexual related incident” in July, the report said.
The investigating officers found that the victim and her cousin had been at a Longs-area house where Moore and another male were giving them alcoholic liquor, according to the incident report.
An officer wrote that Moore followed the victim around the house as she tried to get away from him and avoid his advances, which included touching her on her breasts, buttocks and genital area. When the victim pushed Moore away and told him to stop, he replied “shut up let it happen,” according to the report. The victim eventually convinced her cousin to leave.
On Dec. 6, North Myrtle officers responded to a noise complaint on South Ocean Boulevard where Moore was present. Officers confirmed that Moore had a warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and placed him under arrest.
Moore was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on a $15,000 bond, according to jail and court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.