Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting near Conway
Authorities on Friday identified a 29-year-old man as the victim in this week's fatal shooting near Conway.
Walter Lee Myers III was shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Warf Drive Wednesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Horry County police are investigating the shooting, which was reported around 5 p.m.
Few details about the case have been released. HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said police have confirmed there is no risk to the community.
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
Charles Perry
I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina.
