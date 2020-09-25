Warf Drive shooting 2

A home on Warf Drive outside of Conway is surrounded by police tape. Photo by Ian Brooking 
Authorities on Friday identified a 29-year-old man as the victim in this week's fatal shooting near Conway.
 
Walter Lee Myers III was shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Warf Drive Wednesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene. 
 
Horry County police are investigating the shooting, which was reported around 5 p.m.
 
Few details about the case have been released. HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said police have confirmed there is no risk to the community.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.