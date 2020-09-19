Police on Saturday charged a man with murder and three counts of attempted murder for his role in a deadly shooting that occurred near D Street and Rose Moss Road on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Police also charged Shamontae Raqwan Graham, 19, with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online jail records. No bail has been set.
Graham was taken into custody before 1p.m. Saturday, according to Horry County Police, and formally booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 2 p.m.
Jamie Johnson, 19, of Conway, was killed in the shooting, according to the coroner's office.
