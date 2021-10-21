During the second day of the murder trial of Derrick Rivera, the state brought in co-defendant Bradford Britton to point the finger at his younger accomplice, and presented Rivera’s DNA found on evidence from the scene of crime.

Rivera, from Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery. He is accused of shooting Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. at the Waccamaw Bingo Parlor the night of July 26, 2019.

Rivera’s attorney, William McGuire, attempted to cast doubt on the handling of the investigation that led to Rivera’s indictment, and spent close to an hour during cross-examination reminding the jury that Britton was a proven liar who led police on fruitless leads before he picked out Rivera.

McGuire argued that Rivera never left Georgetown, that Britton and another accomplice used Rivera’s clothes and that Britton named Rivera in order to get out of jail faster.

Britton, also from Georgetown, has pled guilty to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. He faces up to 35 years in prison, the prosecution told the jury, but he has not yet been sentenced.

He testified Wednesday on behalf of the prosecution.

The state maintains Britton was known to give people rides for money around the neighborhood, and that he was asked by a man nicknamed “Mug” to give him a ride to Myrtle Beach. Britton testified he didn’t know Rivera’s name when he was first asked about the ride, and but he still took him to the bingo hall. He later identified the man as Rivera.

“Bradford Britton told law enforcement officers that the person he drove to the incident location of the Waccamaw Bingo went by the nickname of G, Bro or Mug,” said 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson. “Further investigation revealed that Mug is a nickname of Derrick Rivera. Horry County law enforcement officers showed Bradford Britton a Department of South Carolina Motor Vehicles photo of Derrick Rivera and Bradford Britton stated that the person in the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles photo is the same person he knew as Mug.”