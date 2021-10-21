During the second day of the murder trial of Derrick Rivera, the state brought in co-defendant Bradford Britton to point the finger at his younger accomplice, and presented Rivera’s DNA found on evidence from the scene of crime.
Rivera, from Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery. He is accused of shooting Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. at the Waccamaw Bingo Parlor the night of July 26, 2019.
Rivera’s attorney, William McGuire, attempted to cast doubt on the handling of the investigation that led to Rivera’s indictment, and spent close to an hour during cross-examination reminding the jury that Britton was a proven liar who led police on fruitless leads before he picked out Rivera.
McGuire argued that Rivera never left Georgetown, that Britton and another accomplice used Rivera’s clothes and that Britton named Rivera in order to get out of jail faster.
Britton, also from Georgetown, has pled guilty to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. He faces up to 35 years in prison, the prosecution told the jury, but he has not yet been sentenced.
He testified Wednesday on behalf of the prosecution.
The state maintains Britton was known to give people rides for money around the neighborhood, and that he was asked by a man nicknamed “Mug” to give him a ride to Myrtle Beach. Britton testified he didn’t know Rivera’s name when he was first asked about the ride, and but he still took him to the bingo hall. He later identified the man as Rivera.
“Bradford Britton told law enforcement officers that the person he drove to the incident location of the Waccamaw Bingo went by the nickname of G, Bro or Mug,” said 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson. “Further investigation revealed that Mug is a nickname of Derrick Rivera. Horry County law enforcement officers showed Bradford Britton a Department of South Carolina Motor Vehicles photo of Derrick Rivera and Bradford Britton stated that the person in the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles photo is the same person he knew as Mug.”
Britton testified that the pair stopped in Surfside, where Rivera made a phone call. Then both of them turned their phones off until they began heading back to Georgetown.
In Britton’s telling, he dropped off Rivera at the bingo hall off U.S. 501 in the Forestbrook section of Horry County and picked him back up about 10 minutes later. Surveillance footage captured Britton’s Volkswagen Jetta in the area during the time of the murder, and Britton’s fingerprints were found on the Jetta. Rivera’s prints were not found on the car.
“He was out of breath and hyperventilating,” Britton said. First responders were swarming the bingo hall by the time the two left, passing by it on their way out. “He got in the car. I asked him what happened, he said nothing happened.”
Rivera appeared anxious and nauseas, Britton testified. He drove through the Tuscany Grande neighborhood, and said that while he remembers the windows being down and Rivera taking off his clothes, he doesn’t specifically remember clothes getting thrown out the window.
But in the neighborhood, police did find sweat pants and a sneaker matching one left behind at the crime scene. The prosecution made the case that Rivera’s DNA was on the sweat pants and the shoe found at the crime scene.
“He was still hyperventilating,” Britton added. “He asked me to stop and get him something, get him water. There was an Exxon gas station. I stopped and got him some water from there. He stayed in the car.”
Investigators testified that video shows Britton going in the gas station and coming out with water. But while the video showed another person in the Jetta, that person’s identity was unclear.
Eventually the pair made it back to Georgetown, and Rivera came back to Britton’s house for breakfast and a blunt the next morning, Britton testified. Several days later, police would come knocking.
After the murders, officers identified a vehicle that may have been involved in the killings: a Volkswagen Jetta. Using the license plate number, they eventually traced the car back to Britton.
When investigators first began talking to Britton on July 29, 2019, he lied. First, he tried to distance himself from the car by pinning it on someone else: a fictitious character named Trey.
“I want to say he went through three progressions of the story. I think it was Trey borrowed his vehicle,” said Horry County police investigator Christopher Edwards, who took the lead on the case and first talked to Britton after he was arrested in Georgetown on a family court bench warrant. “Toward the end he described himself as a hood mover. That’s when he said he’d given Mug a ride to go collect some money.”
There were other inconsistencies in Britton’s story aside from Trey.
“Bradford said after dropping [him] off at Waccamaw Bingo, he went to the Circle K across the street to get gas,” Edwards said. “We pulled video and watched two or three hours of the video. He never went there.”
During questioning, McGuire fired volley after volley of questions toward Britton, aiming to cast doubt on his motivations and trustworthiness.
He started off by alluding to Britton’s desire to get out of jail sooner if he helped the prosecution.
“We can agree that right after you give the name Derrick Rivera, you ask the police officers, ‘Am I going home in a couple of days now?’” McGuire asked Britton.
“Yes sir,” Britton replied.
“You understand that the prosecution, right here, the government, is trying to convict Derrick Rivera of murder,” McGuire continued. “And right now, you’re cooperating with this team, right?”
“Yes sir,” Britton said.
“And your job is to help them convict Derrick Rivera, right?”
“Yes sir, I guess, yes sir.”
“You’re on this team right here, right?”
“I’m just here to do the right thing and tell the truth.”
When McGuire asked Britton why he lied, Britton attributed his behavior to his arrest and a natural fear of police.
“So when you were saying all this stuff about Trey, that you loaned your car to Trey, and you gave a pretty compelling story with a lot of details, you were protecting yourself right?” McGuire asked.
“Yes sir.”
“And you were protecting yourself from getting caught, right?”
“Yes sir.”
“And getting caught for what?”
“I wasn’t sure.”
Under cross-examination from McGuire, Britton maintained that he didn’t know he was driving anyone to rob a bingo hall.
Britton also initially testified that he didn’t remember Rivera making a phone call in Surfside, until McGuire showed him a transcript of his statement to police where he made that allegation. Then Britton acquiesced to that version of events, and McGuire used the opportunity to point out that Rivera’s phone records show no such phone call, and that there was no evidence to suggest the phone was ever in Georgetown.
Hixson, however, noted out that Rivera’s phone was not connected to the network during the time of the murder, meaning it would have been impossible to get location data from it.
And, investigator Edwards added, “the only phone ever recovered from Derrick’s possession was destroyed.”
McGuire raised the issue of police pressure on Britton to give up his accomplice, lest he face charges alone.
“You don’t remember them using phrases like ‘Bradford, you can be a great witness or you can be part of the problem,’” McGuire asked Britton. “They said ‘you’re gonna eat this murder charge unless you give us a name.’ They said ‘Bradford, we can plush you up or we can knock you down.’”
McGuire also used a transcript of Britton’s statements to police to nail home his points with religious zeal.
“Would it be wrong to swear on the Virgin Mary and then tell a lie?” McGuire queried.
“Yes sir,” Britton answered.
“When you were trying to convince the police that you were telling the truth, did you use the phrase ‘I swear on the Virgin Mary?’” asked McGuire.
“I never said that.”
“Well, are these your words?” McGuire said, pointing to a transcript.
“I don’t remember saying that."
“You’re not saying the police made this up, right?”
Ultimately, Britton testified that he didn’t remember swearing on the Virgin Mary, but didn’t deny that he did.
McGuire finished by throwing out his hypothesis that Britton recruited another accomplice to rob the bingo hall and used Derrick’s clothes to get away with it. Britton denied that was the case.
On redirect, Hixson reiterated Bradford’s testimony against Rivera, and pointed out that even “a broken clock is right twice a day.”
Aside from Bradford’s testimony, the state also offered up strong evidence that Rivera’s DNA was found on objects touched by the shooter at the bingo hall. SLED’s DNA analyst testified that they used a likelihood ratio to determine the probability that a particular DNA sample fits a particular person with a known DNA profile, versus another person, and they use a software called STR Mix to do the calculations.
On the sweat pants, for example, there were three DNA swabs sent to SLED. One swab showed a single DNA source, said SLED forensic scientist Ryan Dewane. For that swab, she testified that it was 210 times more likely that Derrick Rivera contributed to the DNA sample than an unidentified and unrelated individual. And Bradford Britton was excluded, she said.
McGuire did not question whether Rivera’s DNA was indeed found on the objects.
SLED DNA analyst Sarah Goodman testified that the black bag the robber was carrying into the bingo hall had a mix of three DNA profiles, and that it was 31 million times more likely that Rivera and two other unidentified, unrelated individuals contributed than three unidentified, unrelated individuals.
For comparison, a likelihood ratio of a million or more is “very strong support” for a DNA profile belonging to one particular person, Dewane noted.
Three other items of evidence also had even greater support for the notion that Rivera’s DNA was present along with at least one other person’s DNA: the size 9.5 shoe found at the crime scene that matched the one found in Tuscany, the red, green and yellow cap with the fake dreadlocks found at the scene and the black shoestring bag the assailant was carrying into the bingo hall during the robbery.
Instead of questioning whether Rivera’s DNA was on the items, McGuire offered up an explanation: that the assailant wore Rivera’s clothes, and that his DNA was on the hat, bag and shoes because of transference – a process by which one person can inadvertently transfer another person’s DNA to a different object.
Goodman said that was possible.
During the trial, McGuire asked Horry County police investigator Brian Scales about a witness who said the killer’s mask had come off during the scuffle inside the bingo hall before he shot the Johnsons. That witness wasn’t called to see if Rivera was the guy he had seen in the bingo hall.
“You have a witness saying ‘I got a good look at the guy, I can I.D. him. Would you want to go back to that witness with a photograph of Derrick Rivera and say ‘Is this the guy?’” McGuire asked Scales.
“That’s not uncommon,” Scales said.
“Why would you not take that route?”
“In some circumstances eyewitness testimony can be unreliable, especially those involving traumatic incidents in which violence is occurring in front of them. I have personal experience where people are unable to identify people who are directly in front of them.”
“You’ve been involved in plenty of cases where somebody said ‘That’s the guy,’ and they come into court and say ‘That’s the guy.’”
“In this case we had a co-defendant who identified the defendant,” explained Scales.
Edwards, the lead investigator on the case, also testified that he had interviewed dozens of witnesses who gave different descriptions of the suspect, including his height, weight, and clothing. He said the witnesses were not helpful, but the video evidence and DNA evidence were.
McGuire once again raised questions about why some evidence, like the countertop items where the un-gloved robber stole the money, were not tested for DNA. For example, neither swabs from the guns nor the fingernail clippings from the victims were tested.
So far, the state has not presented any evidence that Rivera’s fingerprints or DNA were found in the car used in the robbery or in the bingo hall building.
If the Johnsons had fought the attacker with their hands, their fingernails may have had his DNA on them, McGuire said. The clippings were sent to SLED, but not tested.
Edwards testified that he asked why the clippings weren’t tested and was told by the police department’s property and evidence supervisor that SLED had quota of five-to-seven items they’ll test for each case.
Goodman, the SLED DNA analyst, said the agency had a huge workload of samples to test, so they generally ask for five items to test at first. But, she said, the agency could always test more items if needed.
The trial resumes Thursday morning.
