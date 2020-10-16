Sleeping suspects
Two suspects were asleep in a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting, an Oct. 6 report said.
Officers responded to the call from the Ashley Park area and arrested the suspects.
One suspect was a 19-year-old Myrtle Beach man and the other was a 19-year-old Conway man.
Counterfeit bill
A customer tried to pay for groceries with counterfeit money in Carolina Forest, an Oct. 7 report said.
The suspect said she got the bill from a local business and was just as surprised to find out it was counterfeit as the people in the store were.
Trump fan reports theft
A suspect stole a Trump sign from a yard in The Farm, an Oct. 7 report said.
Vehicle break-ins
A Columbia man said his vehicle was broken into on Oct. 7 while he was in a gym in the Carolina Forest area, and his birth certificate was stolen.
On Oct. 8, three victims in the Legends area reported vehicle break-ins.
A victim on a street near where the other three break-ins happened also reported a vehicle break-in that day.
The suspect was located after he was seen discarding multiple backpacks in a wooded area, the report said.
A River Landing resident also reported a vehicle break-in on Oct. 8, and said a hand gun and $100 were stolen from her vehicle.
Another River Landing resident reported that her license plate was stolen from her vehicle and replaced with another one overnight between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.
ID theft
A River Oaks area woman, 53, reported that she was billed $907.09 by The Children’s Place, but she has no account with that store and has not bought anything there.
Disorderly
A 14-year-old male who was yelling profanity and was, an Oct. 9 report said, out of control at the Circle K in Carolina Forest, was given a juvenile summons and released to his mother.
Drug violation
A Myrtle Beach man, 30, was arrested at about 12:35 a.m. Oct. 11 in the Tanger Outlets parking lot.
The officer noticed the suspect because he was maneuvering his vehicle in a way that looked like he was trying to avoid the officer, the report said.
A search turned up marijuana and schedule ll narcotics, the report said.
When he was told he was being arrested, the suspect said he had chest pains, and was cleared medically before being taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.