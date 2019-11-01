Drugs at CFHS
A 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female had “multiple type pills” with them at Carolina Forest High School, an Oct. 15 report said.
The male had a vaping unit and most of the pills, which the report said he was giving to other students.
That suspect said he was selling the pills to get money for a car, but didn’t collect any money, the report said.
That suspect was turned over to his mother.
The female suspect said she didn’t know how the pills got into her bookbag.
The report said neither suspect was cited for disturbing schools or for possession of drugs “due to lack of previous criminal history in school or with law enforcement.” The report said the matter was handled internally.
Andrews man arrested
An Andrews man, 44, was arrested close to 4 a.m. on Oct. 17 in the U.S. 501 and Gardener Lacy Road area after failing to stop when an officer initiated his blue lights and siren.
According to the report, the suspect had his bright headlights on when he pulled up behind the patrol car, and when the officer changed lanes so the suspect could pass, the suspect was speeding.
The suspect increased his speed when the officer put his blue lights on, nor did he stop when the siren was activated, the report said.
Failing to negotiate a turn, the suspect hit a fence on S.C. 544, and tried unsuccessfully to leave the scene.
The report said the suspect, who was arrested, had $1,982 with him.
Vehicle break-ins
A Walkers Woods woman reported that while she was in a business on Orchard Road in Carolina Forest on Oct. 15 at about 8:30 p.m., someone broke the front window of her vehicle and stole a Cinderella-themed diaper bag worth $70.
An unlocked 2012 F-150 vehicle was broken into overnight between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 in the River Oaks Drive area, and a Coach purse with ID and credit cards was stolen.
A $1,200 generator was stolen from an RV trailer at Camping World, an Oct. 20 report said.
The generator is a Champion 3500-watt duel fuel.
Road rage
A Myrtle Beach woman, 42, filed a report saying that a suspect in another vehicle pointed a black handgun at her and a passenger in her vehicle.
The report said the suspect had been following closely behind the victim’s vehicle. When the victim turned onto another street, so did the suspect who the victim said reached across a female passenger to point the gun.
