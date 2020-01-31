Theft caught on video
A loss of about $8,000 worth of equipment was reported by USA Plumbing after a trailer was stolen.
An Horry County police report said video showed a light-colored Honda CRV pull in, hook up to the trailer, and leave.
Criminal sexual conduct
A complainant reported that a Carolina Forest female, 13, who “was diagnosed with autism as well as several other social delays” said she engaged in consensual sex with an unknown suspect who was 16 or 17 years old.
The report said the victim agreed to sex with the suspect “so he would be her boyfriend.”
The victim is the complainant’s patient, the report said.
He needs to know
A complainant told an officer that Carolina Forest High School administrators were made aware that a female student had “possibly been touched inappropriately” by a student last year when the female attended Ten Oaks Middle School.
The report said the TOMS principal had already been notified, and that that school was conducting an investigation.
The victim and her mother agreed that no charges would be filed.
The victim said in the report that she didn’t want the suspect to get in trouble, she just wanted someone to let him know that what he was doing was inappropriate so that it did not continue with other girls.
Conway man arrested
A white Chrysler 300 was stopped shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 17 on Forestbrook Road because of a broken light, and the passenger, a 22-year-old Conway man, was arrested.
The report said when he got near the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana coming from it, and the driver and passenger were asked to get out of the car.
The passenger ran away but one of the officers chased him into a canal and the suspect was arrested, the report said.
The other officer searched the suspect’s vehicle and found nine bags of what appeared to be marijuana and a bag of a brown waxy substance, the report said.
Also found was a bag of pills, and $9,691 cash.
It was determined that the suspect, who had a prior conviction for marijuana, was wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The suspect, a 22-year-old Conway man, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana second offense, unlawful carry of a pistol, resisting arrest and possession of Schedule 1 – V, the report said.
Vehicle break-ins
Overnight between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, an unlocked green Ford Escape was broken into in the West Perry Road area and a purse was stolen, a report said.
Also overnight between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, a locked white Buick Verano in the Forestbrook area was broken into and a purse was stolen.
