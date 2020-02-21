Vehicle break-ins
A 2015 Ford Fusion was broken into while it was parked in the Seaside Grove area overnight between Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, according to an Horry County police report.
On the same date, a River Oaks area resident reported that her vehicle was broken into, and the vehicle’s registration and loose change were stolen.
Another resident on the same street in the River Oaks area reported that on the same date his 2019 Toyota Tacoma was broken into and several items were stolen.
Also overnight between Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, a Berkshire Forest resident’s vehicle was broken into and several items, including her checkbook, were stolen.
On the same date, another Berkshire Forest resident’s vehicle was broken into.
She found her trunk open and a handgun that had been in the glove compartment was gone.
A Ridgewood Plantation resident reported that overnight between Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, her vehicle was broken into and items were taken.
Ecstasy at CFHS
A white substance he said was Ecstasy fell out of a 16-year-old male Carolina Forest High School’s pants while he was being asked about having drugs at school.
A Jan. 29 county police report said the suspect told police he got the drug from a friend. The suspect was arrested and the substance was put into a B.E.S.T. kit to be tested through SLED, the report said. The suspect’s guardian was made aware of the situation, and the suspect was taken to the Conway DJJ for an intake screening.
Spiritual journey ends
A partially-dressed Myrtle Beach man dancing in SpringLake backyards was arrested after telling police he was on a spiritual journey.
Part of that journey, a police report said, was pulling a breaker out of one resident’s A/C unit, playing with it and putting it back. The suspect told the officer he’d been trying to get the secondary A/C unit to go on because the sound frequencies were part of his meditation.
When asked what kind of drugs he was on, the suspect told the officer he “wouldn’t understand,” the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.