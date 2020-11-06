Bogus emergency calls
A 32-year-old River Oaks area man called the police on both 911 and a non-emergency number 13 times in an hour, asking officers to bring him cigarettes and making suggestive remarks, according to an Horry County police report. The Oct. 30 report said because the officers didn’t have a search warrant, the suspect would not speak with them except through the window or door.
False report
A suspect told police he was robbed at gunpoint at a Carolina Forest Circle K gas station after withdrawing $900 from the ATM there. He said he was counting the money with the car door not completely closed when two men opened the door, put a gun to his head and demanded the money, the report said. He said he gave the money to the suspects who left the area in a red Nissan.
The suspect gave the officer ATM receipts but they were not withdrawal receipts, they were balance receipts.
The suspect also provided a license plate number that did not come back to a red Nissan.
The suspect repeatedly asked for financial help, including asking the officer to write the suspect’s landlord a note explaining what happened.
Because of the discrepancies, the officer asked the victim if he’d like to change his story and he did.
He said he only withdrew $800 and that he saw a group of men at the station playing a game and winning money.
The suspect said he was invited to join the game and even though he won, the group gave him no money and left the area. He said one of the men said to him, “Keep walking, I have a gun.”
The suspect said he followed the men in his vehicle until dispatch told him to stop.
The case will be presented to a judge because of the false report the man gave.
Hacking, swindling
A Forestbrook area man, 60, reported that withdrawals of $499 and $299 were taken from his TD Bank account after he gave a suspect remote access to his cell phone.
The report said the victim thought he was talking to a representative from Cashapp who instructed him how to download an app that allowed the suspect the remote access.
When he contacted the suspect again, instead of refunding his money, they asked him to buy Bitcoin.
Panhandling
A 68-year-old Conway man was arrested Oct. 27 for panhandling at Renee Drive and Postal Way, according to an HCPD report. The suspect was taking cash from people in passing vehicles.
Vehicle break-in
A Myrtle Beach man parked his vehicle on International Drive at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and went hunting until about 6:45 p.m.
When the victim got back to his truck, the tailgate was down and two containers of tools were missing, the report said.
His front passenger tire had also been slashed.
A Carolina Forest area woman reported that her 1998 Ford Explorer was broken into while it was parked in her daughter’s apartment complex in the Chanticleer Village area overnight between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.
Several items were stolen from the unlocked vehicle.
Also on Oct. 30, a Burcale Road area man reported that his Jamboree Rallye Fleetwood motorhome, which had been parked at Magoo’s for about two months, was broken into and a bag with camping equipment including knives and flares and a couple of books was taken.
Also on Oct. 30, a Conway man reported that he left his car in a Carolina Forest area parking lot for about three days and when he went back, the speakers and several other items were missing from his vehicle.
ID theft
A resident of The Farm got a bill from Verizon for a new account that he had not opened.
The report said Verizon told him the account was opened online with his social security number.
The victim said there was also a soft inquiry on his credit report when the account was opened.
