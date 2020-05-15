Between neighbors
A Ronald McNair Boulevard area resident reported that a neighbor, who physically assaulted him, threatened to kill him and then himself, according to an Horry County police report.
The report said the suspect, a 26-year-old male, was arrested near the Circle K on Waccamaw Boulevard.
Frantic for wine
A suspect described in a county police report as “acting frantic and making furtive and erratic movements,” took a bottle of Vine Leaf wine off the shelf in the Carolina Forest Boulevard Circle K and started drinking it.
When the clerk asked if the suspect as going to pay for the wine, he said he’d be right back to do so.
But the suspect left the area in a silver SUV and didn’t come back.
The suspect was a man about 6 feet tall with a short brown buzz cut, and he was wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
A misunderstanding?
A road rage incident was reported in the area of Gardner Lacy Road, and the victim said the suspect looked like he was trying to ram into the victim’s vehicle.
The victim said she had to swerve to the other lane to avoid a collision.
However, the suspect said he was driving at a normal speed and moved into the oncoming lane because the victim was driving on the wrong side of the street.
A video provided by the suspect shows him driving at a normal speed before changing lanes to angle his truck so he could back into his own driveway, the report said.
No charges were filed.
She said/she said
A Waterford Plantation woman reported that her wallet was stolen and when she asked a suspect to help her find it, the suspect physically attacked the victim.
The suspect told the officer it was the victim who attacked the suspect without warning.
The police report said there’s no way to know who the primary aggressor was.
The report also said the victim appeared to be “possibly intoxicated” because of slurred speech and irrational rambling.
