ID theft
On Oct. 28, a River Oaks area resident reported that two unauthorized wire transfers, one for $2,000 and one for $2,500, that a suspect was trying to put through, were stopped.
The company suggested he make a police report and change all his passwords, the report said.
A resident of The Farm said in a Nov. 3 report that Valor Intelligent Processing, a credit company, knew his name and the last four digits of his Social Security number and said they were calling to collect a $777.58 debt.
However, the report said the victim had no past due balances in that amount.
The credit company representative told the victim it looked like someone had stolen his identity, and told him to file a police report.
Damage to vehicles
A River Landing area resident said in a Nov. 2 report that there was a large dent on the side of his vehicle near his gas tank.
On the same date and on the same street, another resident reported that his vehicle was dragged out of the lot where he’d parked it and there were new scratches on the vehicle.
The next day, Nov. 3, an employee on McLeod Health Boulevard reported that there was damage to her vehicle.
The report said the victim saw a charcoal gray sedan park in the spot beside her vehicle and she saw a suspect duck down near the gas tank, continually looking around.
The victim ran to her vehicle where she saw liquid she didn’t recognize on the side of her car and on the ground, the report said.
A witness said the suspect looked like a visitor the victim had at work about a month prior.
The victim said she has had multiple incidents involving that suspect.
Panhandling
In the area of Renee Drive and Postal Way, a 26-year-old Surfside Beach man was arrested after someone called the police Nov. 7 about a welfare check on the suspect.
The report said the suspect was sitting on the side of the road wearing a thick jacket in sunny weather.
The officer told the suspect he was fine sitting there, but not to ask for money, the report said.
Shortly after that, a complainant sent the officer a picture of the suspect with a sign he tried to hide when the officers returned.
The suspect said he was trying to get the money his brother needed to pick him up, and already made about $6.
On the way to jail, the suspect told the officer he had got gotten any money, the report said.
Vehicle break-ins
A woman who works on Surgeons Drive in Carolina Forest reported that on Nov. 16, a laptop and jumper cables were stolen from her vehicle which was parked near where she works.
On Nov. 19, a River Landing man said his personal and work tools were stolen from his truck that had been parked in the lot near his apartment.
A white 2018 Subaru Outback was broken into in the Haven Pointe area on Nov. 21 and identification and medication were taken.
A witness described a suspect who she said she had seen “pulling door handles” in the area, the report said.
Home to hospital to jail
A patient ripped out several IVs and refused to stay in her room at Carolina Forest McLeod, and a nurse asked an officer in the parking lot for help, a Nov, 20 report said.
The suspect acted irate, and her husband came to take her home, the report said.
The patient, however, yelled that her husband had “beat her face in,” refused to leave with him, and refused to stay in the hospital, the report said.
The suspect, a 61-year-old Carolina Forest area woman, was arrested.
She was singing
When an officer arrived in the Haven Pointe area at about 2:44 a.m. Nov. 21 because of a call about a loud party, the officer heard loud music and screaming.
The report said the officer told the person who answered the door that neighbors were complaining and the noise needed to be kept down.
However, dispatch got several more calls about the noise and the same suspect opened the door.
The reports said that suspect said she was not playing music loudly, but was signing.
When asked for ID, the suspect became irate, the report said, and she said she wanted to see the officer’s ID.
Because the suspect did not keep her voice down or stop using foul language, the 25-year-old female was arrested
