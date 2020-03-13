Drunk, erratic, arrested
A 21-year-old Myrtle Beach man who was “acting erratic on the side of the road” was arrested in the Ronald McNair Boulevard area close to 6 a.m. on Feb. 24, according to an Horry County police report.
A witness said in the report that the suspect had been dancing in the middle of the street. After being cleared at a local hospital because of his level of intoxication, the suspect was arrested.
Sleeping it off
A Carolina Forest area man, 31, was asleep and slumped over the steering wheel of a black Toyota sedan that was still in gear on Carolina Forest Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, a county police report said.
The officer smelled marijuana and the suspect told the officer there were prescriptions in the vehicle, but the suspect did not have any prescriptions for the pills in the vehicle.
The report further said the officer found multiple zip lock baggies filled with numerous pills. Marijuana and two glass pipes were also discovered.
The vehicle was towed and the suspect was arrested.
Vehicle break-ins
A resident of The Farm, 22, said her vehicle was broken into overnight between Feb. 23 and Feb 24, and a backpack with a laptop containing schoolwork and a wallet was stolen.
The report said a neighbor told the victim three males were seen walking through the neighborhood looking into vehicles the previous night.
Another vehicle in The Farm was reported broken into on Feb. 24, and an unloaded hand gun and ammunition were stolen.
Also overnight between Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, a vehicle in the Summerlyn subdivision was broken into and a wallet that had been on the front passenger seat was stolen.
Napping in the grocery store
A Conway woman, 63, was cleared at a local hospital and then arrested after police were told she was asleep in Kroger on Feb. 27.
According to the police report, the suspect was drunk.
Conway woman arrested
A 58-year-old Conway woman who refused to leave a Quality Inn room that was not hers was arrested on Feb. 27, a police report said.
The suspect had been staying in another room at the hotel, but refused to leave the other room.
The suspect was lethargic and the officer said in the report he thought alcohol was the underlying cause.
Suspicious vehicle
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in The Farm at about 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 23.
The officer found the vehicle in the drive gear with a suspect asleep in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake, the report said.
The suspect, who the officer thought had “a high level of intoxication, probably from alcohol,” was arrested, the report said.
Child abuse charge
A 46-year-old Berkshire Forest woman was arrested and charged with cruelty to children after her 6-year-old grandson was found with what a report called “petechial hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation.”
The Feb. 18 report said a complainant at River Oaks Elementary School called the police because there were red marks around the child’s eyes and neck.
The child told the officer that the night before his grandmother “struck him several times in his face, shoulders and back before holding him down and choking him,” the report said.
The officer said in the report that “it takes substantial pressure to the neck to cause that type of injury.” The suspect said she spanked the child but did not strangle him, the report said.
The report also said the child’s mother was at work at the time of the incident, and that a welfare check was conducted on another child who was at home sick.
Mischievous threats
An Avalon woman told police a suspect said, “I will kill you” in a “mischievous manner” after harsh words were exchanged between them. Because no weapons were presented and no other threatening actions were made, the report said the suspect was not addressed.
Ongoing harassment
A West Perry Road area woman reported that for the last five months she has been harassed and followed by a suspect.
The Feb. 20 report said that morning there was an envelope on the victim’s vehicle with a note in the suspect’s handwriting.
The note said the victim had to pay a bill, but the bill was not enclosed.
