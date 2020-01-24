Fight at CFHS
Five Carolina Forest High School male students were given juvenile summonses and released to their parents after a fight at the school around noon on Jan. 7.
The report said administrators broke up the fight.
Normal behavior at CFHS?
A Carolina Forest High School male student, 15, said that while he was sitting at his desk, a 14-year-old male student put his arm around the victim’s neck in a choke hold, and after a brief discussion, the two got into a physical altercation.
School staff separated the two and the police were called.
The victim told the police the two boys are friends and that this behavior is normal.
The victim’s father agreed that this behavior is normal and did not want to pursue charges, the report said.
The Jan. 10 report also said the school will handle disciplinary actions.
Assault at CFHS
A Carolina Forest High School female student, 14, told police there’d been a physical assault between her and a 15-year-old female student, a Jan. 10 report said.
The report said preliminary investigations determined the two were “mutual combatants” and when given the change to stop fighting, did not.
The report further said the older student threatened to kill the other.
Both students were given juvenile summonses and released to their parents, the report said.
Problem at Bridgewater
A recent report said an 11-year-old female was subjected to “daily physical assaults/forcible fondling” by fellow students at Bridgewater Academy for about a year while the victim attended sixth and seventh grades.
A second victim, a 12-year-old female, was also assaulted on a daily basis by the same suspects, the report said, “while being identified as a witness to victim #1’s statement.”
The suspects are listed in the report as three males between 10-15 years old.
That’s not fun
A 13-year-old male was “smacked in the face” by another 13-year-old male when they got off the school bus in Southgate on Jan. 7.
The report said information person #1 said the suspect had previously threated to shoot him.
When the victim asked the suspect why he wanted to fight with him, the suspect said, “For fun,” the report said.
Between brothers
A West Perry Place area man told 911 dispatchers that his brother, 40, assaulted him and threatened to kill him.
He also said his brother had a gun and that if officers didn’t “handle the situation, he would,” the report said. The report further said he told dispatchers he also had a gun that he refused to put away.
Officers contacted the mother of the two men who said nothing had been going on except a verbal argument, the report said.
The 40-year-old brother told the officer the suspect had been drinking and threatening to poison his brother’s guinea pigs, the report said. That brother also said nothing had gotten physical between the two.
The father of the brothers told the officer nobody in the house had a gun because the suspect was a convicted felon and guns were not allowed in the house, the report said.
The report further said the suspect was arrested because he called 911 saying firearms were involved, and because the officers arrived with blue lights and sirens and guns drawn close to 2 a.m., “startling the rest of the family,” and because of false claims made to the dispatchers.
Strong arm robbery
A suspect dressed all in black told a clerk in a Seaborn Drive store to give him all the money in the register so he “didn’t have to hurt her,” a Jan. 10 report said.
The victim tried unsuccessfully to close the register and the suspect took the money, $99, and demanded a pack of cigarettes, the report said.
The suspect, who then fled, is seen on camera going into the store and taking the money, the report said.
Vehicle break-in
A window was shattered in a gray BMW in Chili’s Bar & Grill Carolina Forest area parking lot between 12:30 – 1 a.m. Jan. 12 and a purse was stolen, a report said.
