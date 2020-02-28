Burglary in Forestbrook
A Forestbrook area home was burglarized, and the report said the suspect got into the home through an unlocked sliding door.
Shoplifting
A male in his 30s wearing a red sweatshirt and gray beanie stole a case of beer, cigarettes and a lighter from the Scotchman near Carolina Forest at about 4:25 a.m., a Feb. 4 report said.
The suspect left the area in a light blue vehicle.
The incident was caught on camera.
Myrtle Beach man arrested
A Myrtle Beach man, 37, was arrested in the River Oaks area and charged with breach of peace.
The complainant said that when the suspect yelled and screamed during a verbal argument, she left the house with her cat and called the police.
The suspect was seen through the window smoking from a pipe on the couch, but after using the entry code the victim gave the officer, the officer could not find the pipe, the report said.
It took time to get into the room where the suspect was because he was pushing against the door, the report said.
Knife at CFES
A Feb. 13 report said that after a Carolina Forest Elementary School student showed another student a knife he’d brought to school, there was a verbal argument when the suspect threatened to stab the other child.
The victim didn’t feel threatened as the knife was across the room, the report said.
The report also said the suspect has no history of violence or discipline at the school.
The report said “it was determined this incident was minor in nature and would best be handled through the appropriate channels at school.”
The suspect was expelled and will not return to school until an evidentiary hearing is held, the report said.
Not a happy Valentine’s Day
A Galivants Ferry woman, 45, was arrested about 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 after causing a scene at Chili’s Restaurant.
The report said the suspect was barefoot, crying and drunk when she went into the restaurant, and when the complainant called a taxi for the suspect, she said someone was trying to kill her.
An officer tried to help the suspect find a ride, but she was not cooperative and was taken to jail, the report said.
Homeless woman arrested
A homeless complainant who was, a Feb. 13 report said, grossly intoxicated, uncooperative and very disrespectful, was arrested at the Circle K on Waccamaw Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m.
The report said the officer tried several times to get a ride for the suspect, but she had no one to pick her up.
