Dancing like no one was watching
A 29-year-old Conway man was arrested Nov. 23, according to an Horry County police report.
The suspect, who was dancing near the road, was wearing jeans and a head scarf but no shirt.
The suspect also had what the officer suspected was methamphetamine and another substance with him.
Vehicle break-ins
While she attended a show, a 48-year-old Aiken woman’s vehicle was broken into on Waccamaw Boulevard, a Nov. 23 police report said. The vehicle’s doors were locked, but a window was smashed by the suspect, and the victim’s purse was taken.
On the same day and also on Waccamaw Boulevard, a 37-year-old Murrells Inlet woman was attending a show when her vehicle was broken into. A police report said that vehicle’s doors were locked and the suspect smashed a window to get into that car.
A business credit card, prescription-strength ibuprofen and anti-nausea medication were stolen, the report said.
Conway woman arrested
A Conway woman, 40, was arrested on Oakheart Road in Carolina Forest Nov. 25 after being stopped for reckless driving.
The report said the suspect, who did not have a valid South Carolina driver’s license, had about 20 miniature Fireball whiskey bottles, two unlabeld pill bottles, a glass pipe and a green bag with needles in it.
Disturbing the peace
A 51-year-old woman who witnesses said urinated in the parking lot was arrested in the Clay Pond area where she said she was visiting the neighborhood.
The suspect, who had an alcoholic beverage with her, told the officer she’d been drinking, the report said. This incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 30.
Drinking, carrying a pistol
A Carolina Forest area man, 38, described in a Nov. 28 report as “highly intoxicated,” was arrested.
The suspect had a firearm in a holster in his pants, and also had two magazines, the report said.
The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.
The report said a warrant would be requested for unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Storage units burglarized
A storage unit business on Jesse Street was burglarized overnight between Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.
The locks on several of the units had their locks cut off, a police report said.
