The manager of the Carolina Pines RV Resort on Highway 90 near Conway was accused of stealing more than $867,000 from Sun Communities, which operates the campground, according to arrest warrants.

Troy Bittner, 52, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to warrants and jail records.

An Horry County police report says an officer was contacted on Dec. 29 by a complainant wishing to report embezzlement at Carolina Pines RV Resort. Bittner was arrested a week later.

The three arrest warrants detail a series of alleged thefts.

Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2022, Bittner removed $81,430 from a company safe and converted it to his own personal use without the knowledge or consent of the company, a warrant states, adding the alleged theft was captured on video.

Other times, he refunded company funds to his own personal credit cards, the warrants say. Between Nov. 26, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2022, he refunded various amounts to his own personal credit cards, in sums of $497,116, $136,468, $134,885 and $17,339, according to arrest warrants.

Bittner has since been released to home detention, and is now facing only two of the charges which detail a theft of $216,315, according to warrants and online jail and court records.

Representatives from the campground could not immediately be reached for comment.