Assault & battery by mob
A Canterbury Apartments resident said he was physically assaulted by three suspects close to 3 p.m. on March 15, according to an Horry County police report.
A suspect approached the victim asking to use his cell phone and then pushed the victim to the ground.
Two more suspects approached and physically assaulted the victim.
The victim had wounds on his abdomen that looked like they were caused by a taser, had shoe prints on his face and swelling and contusions, the report said.
Along with the phone, the suspects also took $20 from the victim.
Another assault by mob
A March 18 report said a 16-year-old man was jumped by four or five male suspects at The Farm’s basketball court.
The victim said while he was playing basketball, a male he’s had problems with before challenged him to a fight.
The two went to the back of the clubhouse and started to fight when three or four other males jumped into the fight also.
The suspects took the victim’s necklace valued at $2,500.
The victim told the officer someone who’d been there was nearby and when questioned, he told the officer he had been there but did not have the necklace.
He also said he only knew one of the suspects.
The victim showed the officer a SnapChat of the fight and it showed four males physically assaulting the victim with someone identified in the report as Entity 1 filming it, the report said.
Suspicious vehicle towed
A red Ford Explorer with a flat tire and an ignition switch hanging from the steering column was towed.
The officer was told the vehicle had been parked in the road near Tanger Outlets for two days.
The vehicle had a paper tag that said Myrtle Beach Hyundai and 1-14-20 was written on the tag.
The vehicle was not registered and had no flashers or other indication that anyone was coming back for it, the report said.
The report said “based on the totality of the circumstances along with the suspicions of the vehicle probably being stolen accompanied by the immediate safety hazard it created,” the vehicle was towed.
Strong arm robbery
While he was looking for a friend’s apartment, a Westchester, Pennsylvania man, 59, was approached by a suspect in the Chanticleer Village area who asked if he was looking for someone.
The March 17 report said the victim told the suspect who he was looking for, the suspect pointed to an area, and then put the victim in a headlock “and held something hard and metal against his neck.”
The suspect told the victim to turn off his phone and give it to him and demanded the victim’s cash, which was $600, the report said.
The suspect then told the victim to leave and not look back.
If it quacks like a duck
A Flint Lake area woman, 30, physically assaulted officers as she was being arrested at about 7 p.m. on March 17.
According to the report, the suspect, who a victim said appeared drunk, physically assaulted her neighbor, saying the neighbor’s daughter kicked a duck.
The victim said in the report that the suspect struck her in the face with a retractable dog leash and a physical fight followed between the two.
No good turn…
A Chanticleer Village man reported that shortly after midnight on March 21, he was robbed by a suspect he’d said could stay at his apartment for the night.
The report said the victim met the suspect at a convenience store.
While walking to the victim’s apartment, the suspect presented a handgun, demanded money, and then left in a white hatchback vehicle.
Fight at CFHS
Two females, one 15 and one 16, physically fought with each other in the hallway at Carolina Forest High School, and each said the other one started it.
The report said both admitted “talking crap” about each other on social media.
Both females had minor injuries that were treated with ice.
The students were given juvenile summonses and released to their parents.
Carjacking on Renee Drive
While a Carolina Forest area woman, 31, was putting air into a tire at the gas station on Renee Drive at about 7:30 a.m. March 12, a 33-year-old Whiteville, North Carolina man got into the victim’s driver’s seat.
The victim got into the passenger side and attempted to stop the suspect from taking her vehicle, the report said.
However, the suspect put the car in gear and it began rolling while the victim was “still partially hanging out the passenger side front door,” the report said.
The report further said the suspect then pushed the victim out of the vehicle and drove away.
Bystanders in the area helped the victim contact emergency services.
The report said the victim’s cell phone was in the vehicle when it was taken and the victim’s husband tracked it.
That provided the vehicle’s location which allowed the officers to find the victim’s vehicle which was still being driven by the suspect, the report said.
The suspect did not stop when the officers activated emergency lights and sirens, and a brief pursuit resulted in the suspect wrecking the vehicle, the report said.
The suspect was arrested after being medically cleared.
Interfering with school bus
Around 7 a.m. March 12, during what a police report called normal operations, a suspect got on a school bus on Gardner Lacy Road and “began to shout and scream profanity, preventing the bus from performing its normal duties.”
The report said the complainant did not want to press charges.
The age and gender of the suspect were redacted from the report.
