Jealousy causes threats
A June 22 report said a Waterford Plantation resident threatened another male through a phone call because the suspect thought his girlfriend was flirting with the victim.
The report further said the suspect called the victim a second time, asking why the victim called the police.
An officer went to the suspect’s home and asked the suspect’s father to have the suspect contact the officer.
Unresponsive, then
combative
Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male who was on the ground in a parking lot on Phil Gray Drive.
The suspect, a 22-year-old Longs resident, was combative with EMS personnel and was belligerent with the officer, the report said.
After refusing to comply with instructions several times, and telling the officer “he would have to force him” to comply, the suspect was sprayed with pepper spray and did finally comply, the report said.
On the way to the hospital, the suspect was again combative with the EMS workers and continued to be so with the hospital staff, the report said.
The suspect who was arrested was wanted by the Horry County Sheriff’s office.
Fight between juveniles
Although the responding officer had not spoken with the victim’s parent at the time of the report, a neighbor witnessed a 13-year-old girl being physically assaulted by another juvenile.
The June 26 report said the victim was approached by the suspect while the victim and another girl were walking in The Farm, and was physically attacked.
The officer was waiting to hear from the victim’s father, the report said.
Early morning arrest
An officer stopped a vehicle that almost hit a motorcycle at about 4:55 a.m. June 28 in the Carolina Forest area.
The report said the suspect was drunk, and she was arrested.
