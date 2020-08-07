Armed robbery
A BelleGrove man was robbed at gunpoint while he was trying to buy marijuana at about 1 p.m. July 31.
The report said the victim got into the suspect’s vehicle and when he took out his money, a suspect in the back seat brandished a hand gun and tried to steal his money.
When that happened, the driver “took off speeding through the neighborhood” with the victim still in the vehicle, the report said.
The victim and one of the suspects fought over the gun and the suspect fired a round inside the vehicle, the report said.
The victim jumped out of the moving vehicle.
The report said the suspects stole about $300 from the victim.
Conway man arrested
A Conway man, 46, was arrested in the Fantasy Harbour area on July 27 because he was yelling, coughing, spitting, and saying he has COVID-19, the report said.
Because the suspect said he had COVID, he was medically cleared before being taken to jail.
Disorderly female
A 28-year-old woman who was staying at a hotel in the West Perry Drive area and “seemed to be under the influence of an unknown drug” was arrested on July 29 because she was causing a disturbance, breaking glass and yelling at people, the report said.
Police responded to this location because of this suspect twice within a short time and the second time, arrested the suspect.
Harassing customers
A 64-year-old female who had already been given a trespass warning was arrested at Lowes Foods in Carolina Forest at about 9:45 p.m. July 29.
According to the report, the suspect was harassing customers and appeared to be drunk.
Obscene material
On July 22, police responded to the BelleGrove subdivision because of a complaint about graphic text messages between a 20-year-old male and a juvenile younger than 12.
The report said the messages included nude pictures.
Vehicle break-in
A Washington, DC woman’s vehicle was broken into on July 31 in the River Oaks area and items were taken from the vehicle.
