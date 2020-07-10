Homeless, drunk, arrested
A 64-year-old homeless woman was taken to McLeod Carolina Forest Hospital for medical clearance and then arrested around 7:45 p.m. July 5, according to an Horry County police report.
The report said the woman, who was “highly intoxicated” was screaming and “causing emotional distress to the shoppers in the parking lot” at Lowes Foods in Carolina Forest. Earlier the same day, the suspect was told not to trespass on that property.
Stolen vehicle
A Canterbury Apartments resident, 22, said two suspects stole his vehicle.
The July 4 police report said while the victim was in his vehicle taking his trash to the dumpster at the apartment complex, two males approached him, and one of them asked for directions. The report said while the victim looked at his phone for the directions, the other man got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away.
Attempts to find the vehicle were not successful.
Stranded on the Strand
A woman staying at Comfort Inn & Suites told an officer that a person she was on vacation with threatened to kill her.
According to a June 30 police report, the victim said she and the suspect argued and when the argument became physical, she threw his headphones in the trash can.
When she did, the suspect grabbed the victim by her throat and threatened to kill her, the report said. The suspect then left the victim in the room. Because she was here on vacation, she was then stranded.
The officer said he was unable to reach the suspect by phone after several attempts.
The victim said she had a 7 a.m. flight home.
The report also said the victim wanted to press charges against the suspect, but the report said there was not probable cause to make an arrest.
