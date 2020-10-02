Sticky problem
A River Oaks area resident, 54, reported that both locks on the front door of his residence were filled with glue, according to an Horry County police report.
The report said the locks had to be drilled out and replaced.
Alcohol violation
An officer was called to an address on Carolina Forest Boulevard at about 7 a.m. Sept. 21.
The complainant said that following up from several complaints, he located a coffee cup that looked like it contained beer.
The suspect agreed to a standard field sobriety test, and the report said she needed someone to drive her home, “as the tests did lead [the officer] to believe that she did have alcohol in her system.”
Malicious damage
A gate at Truett’s Auto Collision was damaged by a vehicle sometime over the weekend before Sept. 21, a report said.
The gate and the front bumper of a vehicle were on the ground and part of the bumper was stuck inside the gate.
The report said the officer would follow up to get the surveillance video.
Threats, vandalism
A resident in the Silvercrest Drive area of Carolina Forest reported that a suspect was outside the victim’s house, threatening to harm the victim.
When the officer got there, it was discovered that both tires on the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle had been punctured.
The victim said in the report that the suspect has done this before. However, the report also said a person was questioned about the damage and said he had no knowledge about the damage.
