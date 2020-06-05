Vehicle break-in
A Forestbrook area man reported that his handgun and a magazine with about eight or nine rounds were stolen from his vehicle overnight between May 27 and May 28.
Causing chaos
While an officer was looking into a single-vehicle collision on Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive at about 10:41 p.m. May 28, two suspects arrived and “caused the scene to become chaotic.”
The 17-year-old female was released to her father and a 19-year-old male was arrested.
A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, scales and “a large amount of cash” the report said.
Disorderly
A combative, drunk female screamed profanities and became violent with an officer, a May 30 report taken about 9 p.m. said.
The suspect was arrested.
It’s personal, officer
The driver of a four-door white Pontiac ran a red light at about 10:30 p.m. May 22 in the Clay Pond area, and had several small bags of what the officer deemed to be cocaine, the report said.
The suspect, who has two other convictions of possession of a controlled substance in the last five years, said the substance was for his personal use, and was arrested, the report said.
In it together
At about 8:15 a.m. May 25, police responded to a call about two unresponsive people parked in a black Toyota Celica in an abandoned home’s driveway.
The vehicle’s paper tags expired in February, and both suspects seemed under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
One suspect was a Myrtle Beach man, 29, and the other was a Myrtle Beach woman, 36.
The male, who was wanted by the Conway Police Department, resisted arrest.
The female, who said she owned the vehicle, had various papers and mail with different names and addresses, none of them belonging to either suspect, the report said.
Other stolen property, including ID, debit cards and checks were also in the vehicle.
The male was taken for treatment and arrested and the female was also arrested.
Drugs, paraphernalia
Marijuana, crack cocaine and paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine were in a Nissan Pathfinder stopped for erratic driving at about 11:40 p.m. in the Clay Pond area on May 22.
The suspect was arrested.
Arson
A May 25 report said a suspect, a 36-year-old Loris man, intentionally set a residential structure fire in Plantation Lakes.
The suspect was arrested.
Indecent exposure
At about 9 a.m. May 23, there was a report of indecent exposure that happened in the parking lot near Kroger.
A victim said she was sitting in her vehicle and the driver of a grey or silver Chevrolet sedan called to her, and when she looked over, he had exposed himself.
The victim did get ID on the vehicle but the report said she would not be able to identify the suspect from a photo lineup.
Wanted to be outside
At about 5:35 a.m. May 24, a “grossly intoxicated” suspect who had been asleep in a running vehicle in the River Oaks area told an officer he’d been to a bar and wanted to sleep in his car instead of going into his apartment.
The officer told him to go into his apartment, and the suspect went into the building, but came back out and drove around the parking lot.
The suspect, a 35-year-old male, was arrested.
Local man arrested
A Carolina Forest area man, 18, was arrested in the Avalon subdivision because he was driving recklessly through the neighborhood.
The May 24 report said he almost hit an elderly man and children.
The victim said the suspect punched him and drove off over grass, and the suspect was arrested, the report said.
