Burglary
The back door of the T-Mobile business on Oakheart Road in Carolina Forest had been smashed on Aug. 6 when police responded to an alarm there.
Merchandise was on the floor, and video surveillance was reviewed.
Drunk in public
Police received several calls about a woman drinking in her vehicle in the River Oaks area on Aug. 5.
When the officer arrived, the suspect got out of the vehicle and said she was not driving, the report said.
The report also said the suspect looked drunk “with alcohol or some other substance.”
There was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and in the woman’s purse, the report said.
The ground near the driver’s door was wet, the report said, and it smelled like alcohol, “as if the offender dumped out a drink” when the officer got there.
The suspect was arrested for drinking in public, and because ownership of the vehicle couldn’t be established, it was towed.
Vehicle break-in
A Chanticleer Village resident, 19, left her vehicle long enough to go inside to get her dogs, and when she came back, her vehicle had been broken into.
The Aug. 7 report said the victim’s sister’s laptop and two bags of clothes were stolen.
Physical assault
A victim and a person identified as Entity 1 had similar stories about an Aug. 8 physical assault.
The report said both people said a 25-year-old Flintlake area woman made a comment toward the victim, the victim commented back and then the suspect pushed the victim.
The suspect said in the report that the victim “charged her” while she sat on her porch, and because she felt threatened, she punched the victim.
The suspect was taken to Conway Medical Center for evaluation and was then arrested, the report said.
Drugs, a gun, two arrests
At about 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 7, an officer stopped a blue Ford Fusion in the Forestbrook area that matched the description of a vehicle involved in several burglaries.
The officer told the driver, a 31-year-old male, why the vehicle has been stopped, and the driver said the car belonged to his girlfriend who was also in the vehicle.
The driver, who the report said was breathing extremely heavily and appeared nervous, told the officer he did not have a license and was on parole.
The fiancé did not give the officer permission to search the vehicle. However, the officer saw a small plastic baggie which the report said is commonly used to transport drugs inside the vehicle.
The report said brown powder which the officer believed to be heroin, and white crystal which he believed to be Methamphetamine, Buprenorphine and Naloxone were in the vehicle, as was a bag with pills, and packages of the brown and white substances.
There was also, the report said, multiple different types of drug paraphernalia and scales.
A report on a handgun in the vehicle said it was stolen from Georgetown County.
The driver had a syringe in his pocket and also had a holster, the report said.
The driver and passenger were arrested.
