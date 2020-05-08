Stress related?
Police responded to a call about a physical assault at the Food Lion on River Oaks Drive, and the victim did not press charges against the suspect, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim said the suspect, who was a stranger to him, pushed him, causing him to back into a shopping cart.
The report said the suspect was identified and he admitted pushing the victim.
The suspect said he pushed the victim because of his health conditions, his age, and his concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
The parents of the victim were contacted, and it was decided that charges would not be pursued.
Between neighbors
A River Oaks area woman, 33, reported that a neighbor who continues to trespass on the victim’s property cut down several trees from the victim’s yard, according to a county police report.
The victim showed the officer a video of the suspect doing so. The suspect had been previously arrested for trespassing in the victim’s yard.
Two men, two guns
A physical assault involving a gun was reported and the suspect, a 19-year-old Kissimmee, Florida man, was arrested.
The suspect, who was at the victim’s BelleGrove home, was wearing an empty holster, and during what a county police report called an “excited utterance,” the suspect said he’d pointed the empty holster at the victim.
The victim was outside in the front yard when the suspect drove up very fast, driving onto the sidewalk.
The victim was in the road when the suspect drove by a second time, yelling an obscenity at the victim.
The suspect stopped the vehicle a couple doors down and continued to yell obscenities and yelled, “Do you want to get shot with a glizzy?” at the victim.
The victim, who has a concealed weapons permit and a basic knowledge of handgun safety, said the suspect pointed a handgun out of the car window in the victim’s direction.
Fearing for his safety, the victim went to his own vehicle and got his weapon, and the suspect drove away.
A few minutes later, the suspect came back, parked and again yelled at the victim.
The suspect got out of his vehicle, and walked to the victim’s front door.
Through the window, the victim saw the suspect give the appearance of having a gun, and he rang the bell and banged on the door.
The suspect admitted that he pointed the holster at the victim.
The suspect also said that he had a handgun and gave it to another person during this incident.
The suspect was arrested.
