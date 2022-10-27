A Myrtle Beach man accused of taking his wife hostage and then firing at police during an hours-long standoff Tuesday will remain incarcerated.
Myrtle Beach Chief City Judge Joi Page declined to set bond on most of the charges during a hearing Thursday.
William Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, is charged with 14 counts of attempted murder – one count for allegedly taking a hammer to his wife’s head, and the other 13 for shooting at police – and a handful of other felonies.
Hodges is also charged with arson, ill treatment of an animal, kidnapping, and four other firearms charges. According to a police report, he had three active warrants for his arrest before the standoff, but those weren’t mentioned during his bond hearing Thursday.
But 15th Circuit Senior Solicitor David Caraker did mention Hodges’ criminal record in Virginia, and the fact that he was on indefinite probation at the time of the incident.
“Starting in 1999, Mr. Hodges was convicted of threatening to burn, attempted homicide, use of a firearm, felony possession of a firearm, seven counts of grand larceny, where he served prison time for those particular charges,” Caraker said. “Again in 2015, strangulation for bodily injury, abduction by force, felony possession of a firearm, malicious wounding and child abuse and neglect.”
Caraker said the 2015 charges resulted in more jail time and also probation.
“It truly shakes me to read this information,” Page said, looking through the charges.
“It does me, too,” replied Hodges. “Because I’ve done 23 years in prison and I would never have done none of this to go back. Twenty-three years was more than enough. I couldn’t take the 23 and now that I’m facing hundreds and hundreds and hundreds….”
“It would seem so, sir, it would seem that that would be enough,” Page said.
“I’m just blown away, myself,” Hodges said. “Just blown away.”
As Page read the charges, she asked if Hodges understood. He said he did, until Page got to the attempted murder of his wife. But he said he understood that he was charged.
“I definitely don’t understand that at all,” Hodges said, “but I understand what you’re saying though, yes.”
On Tuesday morning, Hodges’ wife showed up to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Station No. 6 at 38th Avenue North to report that she had been assaulted and kidnapped. Authorities said she was held hostage beginning Sunday.
According to a police report, the woman had gotten into an argument with Hodges on Sunday over a “rocky power substance” on the bathroom counter of their residence at Longleaf Place. She told officers that Hodges struck her in the head with a hammer, causing her forehead to swell and bruise before her skin broke open and bled. Then he locked her in a room, the report said.
“He is reported to have struck her with a hammer a couple of times, tied her up to the bed by duct taping her ankles and zip tying her hands to the bed,” Caraker said.
Myrtle Beach police said in a Facebook post that Hodges threatened to hurt her if she tried to escape. Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, after he fell asleep, the report said, she got away.
“She managed to escape on Tuesday and go to the fire station to report this incident,” Caraker said, “still having the duct tape and cable ties around her ankles.”
Officers responded to his home later that morning and began negotiations with Hodges, according to a police report. While on the phone with officers, Hodges “stated that he was going to kill law enforcement officers,” the report said, and the officer on the phone with him heard “pops consistent with gunfire.” Officers on the perimeter also reported gunshots.
Caraker said Hodges began firing about ten minutes into the negotiations, and when the house was safe, officers found three guns inside and bullets in surrounding homes. “I believe it’s only by God’s grace that none of them went through the houses and struck innocent folks,” he added.
Eventually, Hodges stopped communicating, the police report said. Around 2:45 p.m., police deployed tear gas in the house before hearing a pop consistent with a firework in the back of the house.
Police said Hodges set fire to a mattress before surrendering. The flames eventually caught the house on fire.
No one was injured in the standoff, but Hodges' wife was hospitalized because of her injuries. Hodges’ dog, a young Rottweiler named Odin, died in the fire, police said. His wife’s dog escaped with her.
“Our team performed their duties valiantly, and by the grace of God and the training experience of our team and our partners, no one was killed,” said Myrtle Beach police Chief Amy Prock.
Before Page set bond, Hodges asked if he could stay on house arrest with his mother in Virginia and wear an ankle monitor. He attributed the incident to his mental health and said his wife wouldn’t mind if he was on house arrest.
“I’m pretty sure my wife would not really object to it too much because we stayed on the phone until one o’clock in the morning last night,” Hodges said. “I called her like 15, 20 times yesterday. And she understands the situation.”
Caraker and Prock argued that bond should be denied because Hodges was a flight risk, citing the fact that he was on probation when the events occurred, and also because Hodges was a danger to the community, citing the nature of the crimes for which he’s charged.
Page declined to set bond on the attempted murder charges, the arson charge and the kidnapping charge.
She gave Hodges a $10,000 bond for each of two charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, a $10,000 bond for possession of a handgun by a person unlawfully, a $10,000 bond for possession of a stolen .40 caliber Dessert Eagle handgun and a $50,000 bond for ill treatment of an animal.
Hodges told the judge he thought the ill treatment of an animal charge would be dismissed, sobbing as he explained that he asked police dispatch to let his dog out of the house.
“Begged them too,” he wept. “That’s a dismissed case there for sure. I begged the dispatch to please let my dog out. Please. They can’t give me that charge. That’s 100% guaranteed dismissal.”
