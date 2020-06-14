A judge denied bond Sunday for a North Carolina teen charged in connection with this weekend's shooting at an Ocean Boulevard motel.
Bryson Pack, 18, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was denied bond, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Pack is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest.
Cody Alan Harding, 19, of Hamlet, North Carolina, also appeared in court in connection with the case. He’s charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana. The judge granted Harding a $15,000 bond.
Vest said three juveniles from North Carolina were also arrested in connection with the shooting. All three are charged with loitering, along with other weapons charges.
Vest said a sixth person is also in custody but is recovering from injuries sustained during the shooting. That person's name and charges will be announced at a later time.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Holiday Motel. Few details about the shooting have been released. Authorities said two shooting victims were treated and released from the hospital Saturday.
