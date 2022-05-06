A bicyclist was killed while biking along Highway 17 Business near Catherine Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

Pye said both the bicyclist and the unknown vehicle were going south on Highway 17 between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach when the unknown vehicle struck the cyclist.

The highway patrol is investigating. The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.