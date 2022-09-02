A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
Michael was found in the roadway in the area of Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane, according to an Horry County police report.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
