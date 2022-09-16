On Dec. 4, 2008, five line workers from Horry Electric were clearing the right-of-way along Meadowbrook Road only a couple miles away from Coastal Carolina University when they found a cardboard box. At first they thought they found a doll.
“Inside the box was a Bath & Body Works tote bag,” said Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson. “Inside that bag was a full-term male baby boy.”
The baby was unwashed and unclothed, Hixson said, with a Band-Aid on the umbilical cord.
Temperatures at the time had been hovering around freezing. Hixson said forensic pathologists were unable to tell exactly how long the baby had been there.
For more than 11 years, investigators had no idea who was responsible. But advances in DNA technology and the popularity of non-forensic genealogy databases like 23andMe finally gave investigators their first lead.
On Thursday, the now-34-year-old mother of the infant who came to be known as Baby Boy Horry stood before Judge Paul Burch in an Horry County courtroom and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
“I’m solely standing here by the grace of God,” Jennifer Sahr said. “I prayed for strength to be able to talk today. All I wanted to project to every single person in this courtroom is ‘I’m sorry.’”
Sahr turned and looked back at the people in the courtroom pews behind her.
“I am truly sorry,” she sobbed. “That night, I couldn’t provide the help that I needed for my child and I’ve lived with it the rest of my life. All else I can do is try every day to be a better person and a better mother for my two daughters, whether physically there or not. And I’m asking for forgiveness and I pray for your peace. I have been suffering a long time. And I pray that somehow, some way, you can forgive me. I’m very sorry. And I’m praying for every single person in this courtroom.”
Sahr’s plea came with a caveat: she was pleading guilty under North Carolina v. Alford, a Supreme Court case that established a defendant's ability to plead guilty while maintaining innocence of the charges.
“Ms. Sahr accepts full responsibility for the reason we’re here today,” said her attorney, Morgan Martin. “At the same time, there are aspects of what happened that the state presented that she would not fully agree with.”
Judge Burch accepted Sahr’s plea, and noted there was in fact “reasonable doubt” about certain parts of the state’s case.
Hixson alleged the baby was born alive, and Sahr abandoned it; all but guaranteeing the child’s death. “The act itself is as primal as we can get, and that is an absolute violation of one person’s moral obligation to another human being,” he said. “That’s what this case is about.”
Martin countered that while the baby was likely born alive, it would be impossible to say so with certainty. Furthermore, he argued that Sahr didn’t know she was pregnant – a rare but real phenomenon – and that even if her baby was born alive, the infant had died shortly after birth and before she left him on side of the road.
Hixson asked the judge to give Sahr a sentence in the top third of the two-to-30-year sentencing range for manslaughter. “This situation on December third or December fourth is utterly devoid of any human compassion, emotion in the act Ms. Sahr did and as a result she should be punished for that,” he said.
But Burch can still suspend whatever sentence he chooses, meaning it’s possible Sahr could spend decades behind bars, or serve no time at all.
Sahr, now a mother of two young daughters, didn’t get a sentence on Thursday. Burch said he would order a pre-sentencing investigation instead. A sentence will come later. The judge didn't give a hard deadline for the report. Sahr has been out on bond and will remain free for the time being.
“This table over here is justice,” Burch told the courtroom, pointing at first at Hixson. Then, at Martin, “this table over here is mercy. My job is to temper justice with mercy. I’m going to get all the help I can.”
For more than 11 years, Sahr kept her secret.
She grew up in Vermont and went to Coastal Carolina University to study business administration finance and economics.
While a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University, Sahr, then known by her maiden name Jennifer Rickel, had a brief fling with another student named Ronald Woodham III and became pregnant. But according to Martin, she didn’t know it. In August of 2008, Martin said, Sahr visited the doctor on Coastal’s campus.
“She had some numbness in her hands and feet and was not feeling well,” Martin told the court. “They never told her she was pregnant. She didn’t know she was pregnant, so she didn’t tell them. If she knew and she was trying to hide it, she probably wouldn’t have gone.”
Her father, who spent 30 years as an active-duty Navy man, told the judge he believed his daughter didn’t know she was pregnant and that he didn’t know either until recently.
“There’s no doubt in my mind she didn’t know that and she went into a state of shock,” Jim Rickel said. “She has never harmed an animal or human being in her entire life and for someone in this courtroom to use the word ‘murder,’ that’s so inappropriate and so far from the truth.”
Martin told the judge that one out of every 475 pregnant women doesn’t know she’s pregnant. According to a study in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, the one-in-475 proportion applies to women who are at a 20-week gestation period. The proportion of women who don’t know they’re pregnant until labor is one in 2,500, according to the study.
Then one day – neither Martin nor Sahr would say, exactly – Sahr went into labor.
“She found herself alone, in her room, at the home where she was staying,” Martin said. “She began to bleed, she began to hurt extremely bad. She made it to the bed, the pain was excruciating. She has the baby, she passed out. She’s lost an extreme amount of blood. She don’t know how long she’s been passed out.”
When she regained consciousness, the baby showed no signs of life like crying, or moving, Martin said. “She believes at that point in time, that the child was not dead. From that point on, she certainly made mistakes, She should have called somebody. She should have, when she could have, got to the hospital. She was wrong in what she did. She did take that child and leave it where it was found. Not alive.”
Martin said that despite “speculation in the media,” there’s no proof the child was alive when Sahr left it along Meadowbrook Road. “Absolutely no evidence of that.” A Medical University of South Carolina autopsy could not determine the cause or manner of death.
There was air in the baby’s lungs, Martin said, conceding it was evidence that the child was more than likely born alive. But, he countered, it “also could be because of decomposition. It’s impossible to tell if it was stillbirth or alive.”
In the following decade, the Horry County Coroner’s Office and the Myrtle Beach chapter of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle club held a memorial service for Baby Boy Horry on the anniversary of the day he was found. “It’s a birthday and a funeral at the same time,” said Hixson, adding that the boy would have been 13 years old by now.
Sahr spent those years getting married and starting a family. She graduated from Coastal Carolina University, and married a fellow Chanticleer. In 2012, she wed Charles Sahr in Ohio. He joined the Navy and the two have lived in various places around the country since then, most recently in Pensacola, Florida.
They have a 5-year-old daughter named Grace and a 2-year-old daughter named Ava. “Jennifer has taught them empathy; compassion; love,” said Rickel, describing his daughter as his role model.
But in the years after the incident and before police found her, she had remained anonymous. “Every year for 13 years, Ms. Sahr had an opportunity to come forward and say ‘I want to make this right, that baby was dead, I did not do anything wrong. I made a mistake but I didn’t kill a live baby,’” Hixson said. “There’s an opportunity for that.”
In 2020, investigators used a genealogy lab to generate leads on who the baby’s father could be. Woodham said investigators approached him in February of that year.
“The day I was informed of my son’s existence and murder, my world stopped spinning; I was in complete shock and full of every emotion imaginable,” Woodham told the court. “I’ve questioned God. Why him? And why me?”
Woodham will soon be a father to three stepchildren. He has no biological children of his own, but not by choice. “I’ve tried, and haven’t been able to,” he said after the court hearing. Had he known his then-girlfriend was pregnant, he said, “I would have spoke with her and tried to work with her and definitely been there for that baby.”
Police asked him about his past partners and who he thought may have been responsible. He thought of Sahr.
“There was several times where she would be sarcastic and I would be too, but she would give me this cold blank stare, like it would feel like she was looking straight through me, that I haven’t seen in other people,” Woodham said. “They asked me, ‘If you had to choose anybody, who do you think might would have done it?’ I told them her name.”
Since learning of his son, Woodham said he’s spent days wondering what his son’s personality would have been like and what kind of relationship he would have had with his cousins. He’s imagined his son going fishing, playing baseball and riding a bike, breaking the rules and asking for a nightlight.
His days have been filled with questions of what could have been.
“Truly everything happens for a reason,” he told the judge. “God has a plan for all of us. I’ve learned to love deeper and cherish every moment even more with my loved ones and the people I care about.”
Police used information from Woodham to track down Sahr in Florida, where the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for her DNA.
When police came for the sample, Hixson said, “She acknowledged with tears in her eyes, ‘I am the monster; I’ve destroyed my child’s life.’” Sahr was arrested on March 3, 2020. She was let out on bond a few weeks later.
On Thursday, Woodham said he wanted to see Sahr punished. “Something sufficient; maybe 10 years, is the number I had in my head,” he said.
Martin asked the judge for leniency, arguing that Sahr was not a danger to society and did not need rehabilitation.
“The only reason to put her in jail is retribution; another word for vengeance,” Martin said. “Romans says vengeance belongs to the Lord. I do think a jail sentence of any significant length takes her away from those two little children who need her now.”
Martin said Sahr will live with her choice for the rest of her life in a way that no one else could. Prison would be pointless. Hixson disagreed.
“Only in a courtroom would a guilty plea to a bare minimum of abandoning your baby place the blame on the court for creating the forced abandon of current children; that is exotically wrong,” Hixson argued. “Is there any sense in our judicial system, any sense of justice where someone should get a lesser sentence because they’re better at concealing the crime?”
When the attorneys were done arguing, Judge Burch conceded that Sahr had made some bad choices. But he questioned how, if the baby was viable, no one saw Sahr leave the scene with a distressed infant, and whether that would be reasonable doubt as to whether Sahr killed her living child.
“If the baby was viable when it left the residence, especially a university campus, with people around, why didn’t somebody hear something or see something; especially hear something if the baby was viable and in distress?” Burch asked. “Applying that common sense factor to it, it may not be as atrocious a situation as some may think.”
Burch asked the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for a pre-sentencing investigation and recommendation for a range of possible sentences that would mitigate any effect on Sahr’s young daughters.
“I am zeroing in on the most important people in this whole case who are not even here: these two children,” Burch said. “I do not want to damage these children. There’s nothing we can do about Baby Boy Horry. Yes, there’s got to be some punishment. There’s got to be a dose of mercy. These two children are the most important people on the face of the earth. I don’t expect a recommendation as to an actual sentence, but I would like to have some idea of a possible range. I want 95% of the emphasis on what we can come up with that won’t damage those children.”
Woodham said the experience has left him colder, yet humbled. But his idea of a 10-year sentence wasn’t swayed by anything he heard in the courtroom. “I was never spoken to directly by the judge, but he kept mentioning ‘What would it be like on her children?’ There was never any mention of ‘How has it affected my life?’ I feel somewhat jaded.”
