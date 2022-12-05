An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school.
On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
A week later on Nov. 16, Aynor Middle School administration reported the incident to law enforcement.
“That was the date the school administration was made aware of the incident and immediately contacted the police,” said Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier. “They did not wait to contact law enforcement.”
Aynor police officer Tyler Wescott wrote that on Nov. 16, “while assigned as a school resources officer at Aynor Middle School… an assault was reported to me by school administration. I was told by administration that a teacher allegedly threw a ball at numerous children as well as grabbed a student by the arm and shoved her. This case is currently being investigated.”
Bourcier said Wylie was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 15.
Wylie has been employed with HCS as a full-time theater teacher at Aynor Middle School since 2017, Bourcier added.
An attorney for Wylie could not immediately be reached for comment.
