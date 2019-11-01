Authorities seized drugs and guns and netted four arrests after search warrants were executed Wednesday in the Loris area, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
The HCPD’s Narcotics and Vice Unit executed search warrants in the 1300 block of Cedar Branch Road after the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitives Task Force went to apprehend a wanted person. Agents saw guns and drugs in plain view, the release said.
Alfredo Gore, 41, was charged with trafficking heroin, distribution of cocaine, distribution of cocaine base and possession of weapon during a violent offense. He also faces a domestic violence charge; he was wanted by police on that charge.
Ja’Mari Francois, 21, was charged with trafficking heroin, distribution of cocaine base and possession of a weapon during a violent offense.
Tyruss Hemingway, 18, was charged with trafficking heroin, distribution of cocaine base and possession of a weapon during a violent offense.
Police charged 28-year-old Eric Rashad Squires with attempted murder; he had been wanted on that charge.
Authorities seized 3.6 ounces of heroin, 14.8 grams of cocaine, 11.1 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana and eight guns.
