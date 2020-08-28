A man with a mask, hat and sunglasses robbed the CVS at 44th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night, according to a police report.
The man walked up to the pharmacy counter shortly before 7 p.m. and told an employee that he needed to pick up a prescription for "Smith," the report said.
When the employee asked for more information to pull the prescription, the man replied, "It's not a prescription do you see what's in my hands," the report said.
The report's narrative said the man was holding a knife with a 4-inch blade in hand and note in the other hand that said "Put oxy in a bag."
Workers gave the man 111 5-miligram pills and he walked out of the store, the report said.
Police are investigating. No photo of the suspect is immediately available.
