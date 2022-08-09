The Horry County Animal Care Center isn’t accepting any intakes after more than 130 mistreated animals were recovered in two separate Horry County police investigations in the last week. The center is now caring for 270 animals, beyond the facility’s capacity.
Police and animal care center staff on Thursday recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, one mini-horse and one goat after an investigation into an alleged unlicensed grooming business on 2nd Loop Road North of Conway, according to police.
An incident report says a large number of dogs and livestock “were found in neglectful conditions.” The suspect in the case was cited for operating a business without a license, the report said.
On Monday, police responded to the area of Merrit Road and Fowler Road outside Conway after receiving a complaint about a large number of neglected dogs in the woods. The responding officer wrote in the report that there were numerous dogs without shelter, food or water, and some appeared sick or malnourished. Police said that investigation brought in 59 dogs, all emaciated, dehydrated and neglected. Suspect information was redacted on the police report.
Starting Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., some of the animals from the unauthorized grooming investigation will be available for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center on Industrial Park Road in Conway, police said in an email.
They include 38 dogs – mostly poodles – 13 chickens, 12 ducks, one mini-horse and one goat. To recover some of the cost of caring for the animals, the adoption fees are $100 for small dogs, $150 for the mini-horse, $100 for the goat and $10 for the chicken and ducks.
To make space, some of the shelter’s adoptable animals were taken to Tamroc Kennels at 201 Bush Drive in Myrtle Beach, and are available for fee-free adoption Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those animals are spayed, neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped, officials said in an email.
Police ask that those who want to adopt fill out the adoption form, found here, ahead of time.
The shelter expects about 10 dogs per day will become available for adoption after they receive necessary medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.