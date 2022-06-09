Judge Steven DeBerry on Thursday issued a directed verdict to terminate the charge of accessory after the fact of murder against Irene Clodfelter, whose husband was reported missing in March of 2019, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
At the end of the state’s case, the defense made a motion for a directed verdict, arguing that the state hadn’t proven its case, and asked DeBerry to dismiss the charges. DeBerry agreed and dismissed the charge, preventing it from going to a jury.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he disagreed with the judge’s decision but explained the rationale behind the verdict.
“Because he was there for months, maybe even years, we couldn’t prove where the murder occurred,” Richardson said. “The judge ruled that we hadn’t proven enough to go to the jury on accessory after the fact to the murder because we didn’t prove the murder. He directed a verdict because he said ‘if you can’t tell who the murderer was that she was trying to help, you can’t say who she was an accessory to.’"
Hubert Lee Clodfelter’s daughters found him deceased and wrapped in plastic under one of his homes in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park on Kings Road on June 14, 2019, after unsuccessfully trying to contact him for more than two years. Irene Clodfelter told police she found her husband’s body under their home in Myrtle Beach in late May 2019.
She purportedly believed her son was responsible for her husband’s death and tried to conceal the crime by putting his body in a plastic bag and taping the bag shut, according to arrest warrants.
But police were never able prove when, where or who killed Hubert Lee Clodfelter. He could have been killed in any number of places and state can’t prosecute a murder where it doesn’t have jurisdiction.
“We said throughout the case we couldn’t prove the murder because of the jurisdictional issue,” Richardson said. “We knew he was killed because he had two bullet holes in his head.”
Clodfelter did admit to tampering with the human remains and placing the body underneath the porch before leaving the scene, MyHorryNews previously reported. According to an arrest warrant, Clodfelter misled police during their investigation into her husband’s disappearance and continued to use money from his businesses to support her own lifestyle.
Richardson said Clodfelter will face obstruction of justice charges in Georgetown County. Judge Benjamin Culbertson will set the trial date and Richardson said he expects it come up on the roster sooner rather than later.
