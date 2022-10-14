Until their last days on earth, Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon were the glue that bonded their blended family. They were the celebrities of the backyard cookout. They could brighten a room just by strolling in.
‘Nique, as her friends called her, had a bubbly personality but sassy if you got on her bad side. She was a caretaker to her siblings, friends and elders, and generous with her time and money. She was artistic, yet was possessed with a fierce work ethic. She served in the Army National Guard, did double-shifts at her nursing home and took classes at HGTC. She still found time to teach her daughter Spanish.
Little Miss Bailey was smart, intellectually advanced beyond her age. She was known for her joyful smile, a mischievous sense of humor and the ability to make anyone laugh. At 3 years old, she was reading and speaking and staying engaged with her world. She loved to sing, dance, do cartwheels and watch Disney movies. “Frozen” was her favorite.
“There was no limit for them; there was no limit,” said Tasjunique’s father, Joe Graham. “I can only imagine, but I know they were destined for greatness.”
Then on September 28, 2020, someone went into their cozy home on Suggs Street and executed them. No one called 911. The killer – or killers – disappeared.
The shooting accounted for two of Conway's three murders that year. It was a worst-case scenario for a homicide solver.
"With this one, nobody there, nobody saw anything," said Conway Police Chief Dale Long. "Somebody’s found a crime scene and says, ‘Now y’all come here and figure out what happened,’ with nobody to talk to." No one found the bodies until the day was over.
The news spread quickly through the family. By the time police arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m., a crowd had already formed in the front yard.
Tasjunique’s sister, Nay Graham, was getting ready to head to a Georgetown High School football game when she got a call to go to Suggs Street. She didn’t know how bad it was until she saw her family and the ambulances. “At that time, I just kind of froze,” she said. “Everything was silent. I couldn’t hear anything, everybody moving in slow motion. It felt like a movie. It didn’t feel real at all.”
Officers stepped inside the house and found a tragedy in the living room. Tasjunique, the 23-year-old mother, was dead at the scene. Her 3-year-old daughter Bailey was mortally wounded and was rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment.
Bailey’s dad, Devonte Simon, learned what happened while he was incarcerated on drug charges. His girlfriend, Jasmine Moore, told him the news.
“I found out about the murders when I called home and heard Jasmine boo whoo crying,” Simon wrote to a reporter at MyHorryNews.
“I asked her what was wrong," he said. "All I could hear was ‘Nique is gone and Bailey got shot in the head.’ I thought I was dreaming. I dropped to the floor and literally had to be picked up and carried to my cell. Only thing I could think about at the time was ‘I got to get to the hospital and be with my baby.’”
For two days, the family tried to stay optimistic, praying that Bailey would pull through. Then the bad news: Bailey wouldn’t live much longer. The family steeled themselves for another death and gathered at the hospital.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only two people were allowed in Bailey’s room, so the family used FaceTime to say goodbye as her grandparents Joe Graham and Matasha Washington held her through her final moments. Joe Graham lifted her up to the window so the family could get one last look. Joe wept.
“And that’s when we all knew, like OK, she’s gone,” Nay Graham said. “We had faith in her; we surely did. We needed Bailey to make it to be OK, but whenever she didn’t make it, that was like the end for us. That was a wrap.”
Bailey Simon died on Sept. 30, 2020, just two months after her third birthday.
Since then, the grieving family has born the burden of wondering why two souls with so much potential were stolen from them. Was it a robbery gone wrong? But the house hadn’t been burgled. Was it a warning? Retribution?
Months before the murders, Bailey’s father was indicted on federal drug charges in connection to a trafficking and distribution ring near Columbia.
The U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case, Brandon Batson Hinton, told the court during Devonte Simon's sentencing hearing that the murders were directly related to either Tasjunique cooperating on a case or someone close to her cooperating. Tasjunique was not charged in any case.
Simon had begged for a brief reprieve to bury his daughter, but his request to attend her funeral was denied. In a letter to the judge in his case, Simon said he would stay out of trouble, promising never to show up in court again on a federal charge.
“It seems as if [I] lost everything but my life in this process,” he wrote. “Once my child was murdered I was her only living parent with rights to bury my baby and I was denied that. Honestly Your Honor, if I was released today I couldn’t tell you where she was laid to rest without calling somebody and asking for directions. [E]ven then somebody would have to show me where her and her mother[‘s] tombstone is.”
Conway police brought in the FBI to help at the start of the investigation. They’ve interviewed dozens of people and there’s a large cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. But folks in the neighborhood are still wary of talking to law enforcement and no one has been arrested.
“I understand the laws of the streets; I understand the code of keeping six, being sacred, not letting things out,” said Joe Graham. “But some things need to be broken. And this is one of the codes that needs to be broken when you come and take innocent women, innocent babies; this is uncalled for.”
The family even put up billboards in Conway and North Myrtle Beach, hoping they would generate some tips and lead to an arrest. Still, there's nothing.
“There’s someone out there that knows the truth and there’s people that hold onto the truth because they feel they need to, out of fear,” Joe Graham added. “And if that’s the case I understand, I don’t want nobody else to put their self in jeopardy behind my loss, behind my family’s loss. At the end of the day, I just want them to know they took two beautiful souls away from us, and it hurts.”
While police desperately want anyone with information to tell them what they know, the locals have stayed silent and scared. If someone could slay a single mother and her 3-year-old daughter, who couldn’t they kill?
Two years later, there’s no clear answer: who murdered ‘Nique and Bailey?
***
On July 22, 1997, Gerotha Matasha Washington – then known as Matasha Graham – gave birth at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Tasjunique came three months early, and from her first breath she had to fight. “She was born dead,” Joe Graham said. “They had to bring her back to life.”
Washington came up with Tasjunique’s name while the young parents were worrying over their daughter at the hospital. The moniker is a portmanteau: it’s one part “Tasha,” from her mama; the other part is unique.
“We remember seeing her with all this stuff sticking onto her, and being young at the time, we don’t really understand what’s going on,” Joe Graham said. “And she says ‘Tasjunique; she’s gonna be unique, she’s gonna survive, she’s gonna be the one that makes us proud.’”
Tasjunique was a tomboy as she grew up, her dad said. She loved singing and dancing, driving go-carts and dirt bikes and riding horses.
When she was 5, her parents were incarcerated and she went to stay with her grandparents on both sides of the family. Her dad said both of Tasjunique’s grandmothers had old souls full of love and good energy that rubbed off on her.
“She’s one of the children that will take time to sit with their grandparents and talk to them to make sure they’re OK,” he said. “She just had a beautiful heart, beautiful spirit.”
From that point on, whether by desire or circumstance, Tasjunique became a caregiver. “She was the one that if one of her siblings was messing up or doing something, we’d send her to straighten it,” her dad said. “She could get through in a way we can’t get through. Her brother had her saved in his phone as ‘Mother’, ‘Nique’ or ‘Mama.’ And that speaks volumes for your younger siblings to look at you as a mother figure or mama.”
She went to Conway elementary and middle schools, and then Carolina Forest High School before going to the Academy for Technology and Academics. “She was always cracking a joke,” said her best friend Tasha Eaddy, who went to high school with Tasjunique. “She was like the mom of the crew. She always had this loving, nurturing spirit, but she was always into something.”
When the older children were picking on her younger sister, she would break it up. If she thought her dad had wronged one of her siblings, she would point if out. If the kids were in trouble, they would phone her first. Her parents knew it.
“If they were tripping, we would go to her like ‘Call Daddy,’ or ‘Call Mama,” Nay Graham said. “They knew that we were going to her first. But I think it helped them also.”
At 16 years old, Tasjunique got a job at McDonald's on U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest near the Kroger grocery store. “All of that money went to us,” Nay Graham recalled. “She got all of her siblings’ school clothes, school shoes; she got my hair done for school. The majority of her money went to us; I know that for a fact.”
When the youngest of the kids, Anaya Thompson, joined the family, Tasjunique was the first to introduce herself as her sister. “I wasn’t raised with her as a little girl; I was introduced into the family when I was 11,” Thompson said. “She took me out and we went to Applebees and she explained everything to me. She was very open about the situation and she just took me in with open arms.”
She supported her siblings in other ways, showing up to their sporting events, going to all their school ceremonies and pushing them to continue their education or otherwise lead productive lives.
After Tasjunique graduated high school, she joined the National Guard, and was about to be promoted to sergeant before her death. She met Devonte, who was serving with her at the Myrtle Beach National Guard Armory, and the two moved to Columbia where she became pregnant with Bailey.
Simon wrote that Tasjunique was “literally the best person” he’d ever known. They were friends for years. Then they became lovers.
A lot of folks in the family were shocked when Tasjunique got pregnant. But Thompson not so much.
“I was only surprised because of her work ethic and I didn’t know if that would change her work ethic,” Thompson said. “But it made her work ethic even stronger because she knew she had to provide for her child. I was kind of happy for her because I knew she would make an awesome mother.”
Tasjunique moved back home and settled into the house on Suggs. She adorned Bailey’s room with hand-painted elephants on the walls, and decorated their house with her own artwork, Eaddy said. Bailey was born on July 31, 2017. The pair connected quickly.
One day when Bailey was around 9 months old and couldn’t quite walk, Tasjunique laid down on a bed and pretended to be asleep with Bailey on top of her. “Bailey was just beating her in the face, beating her in the face, and started playing with her ear,” Joe Graham recalled. “And I had my phone recording and she looked back at me and started laughing like ‘Dada, you caught me dada.’ I just know that bond that they had.”
On top of her National Guard duties, Tasjunique got a job at a nursing home near Conway Medical Center and was known for doing 12-hour shifts. Her dad said being raised by her grandparents likely influenced her decision to work with older folks.
She thought the elderly were overlooked and felt called to care for them. Her love extended to other folks' grandparents as well as her own.
“That was something that really touched her heart, because when she came home, she would have all these stories to tell about people in the nursing home and their children not coming to visit them,” he said. “And she had to sit there and talk to them and let them know they’re still loved. That really touched her.”
Even during her long shifts, she made herself available to her friends in need. If she knew someone was sick, she’d check on them. If someone needed a shoulder to cry on, she’d be there. “There was never a time that she couldn’t be like ‘I cannot help you,’ or ‘I can’t talk right now,’” Eaddy said. “Even if she was at work, she’s like ‘Okay, give me two seconds, I’m gonna step outside.’”
She kept a healthy work-life balance, finding time for herself and her daughter. She and Bailey often watched anime together and Thompson said Bailey could even understand some of the Korean spoken by the characters on the shows.
Tasjunique had always valued education. She parented by that conviction.
“She was very hands-on; always reading to her, always talking to her,” Nay Graham said. “She never talked baby talk with her, she always spoke very fluently. She never wanted to talk baby talk because she thought it would slow down her mind. She wanted to get her ahead.”
After Tasjunqiue and Devonte separated, they remained friends. “Her parents love me like their own blood son,” Simon wrote. “Tasjunique and I still had a lot of love left for each other in a respectful way. We still had each other’s backs and supported what one another did.”
Although Tasjunique and Bailey were in Conway and Simon was in Columbia with his girlfriend, the two families still made time to see each other.
“When we decided to part ways, Tasjunique told me we will always be family,” Simon wrote. “When I got indicted Tasjunique and Jasmine teamed up and kept my girls together. We did family events and birthdays together. She was always welcome at my house and I was always welcome at hers.”
Moore had two daughters as well, and they would go to Conway to see Tasjunique and Bailey. Sometimes, Bailey would go to Columbia to visit her sisters.
“Anytime I was around and we were invited down, like we came to Bailey’s birthday party, and all their family was around, they pretty much embraced us,” Moore said. “You could feel the love; you could tell they were a loving family. We never argued or anything like that. It was a breath of fresh air to have that relationship with them versus what you would typically see.”
Often, Simon would pick up Bailey by himself for their road trips between Conway and Columbia. “When I used to go pick Bailey up and drop her off, [I] would make sure it was only me and her,” he wrote.
Sometimes he would bring Camora – his and Jasmine’s youngest daughter – “But being that Bailey stayed in Conway and I lived in Columbia, I wanted to be fair and let her have one-on-one time with her dad like Camora does. So we would go places, just us two, so we can bond more.”
Bailey was “a ball of energy, the most beautiful sweetest baby ever,” who always wanted to make dance videos on Tik Tok, Moore said. Bailey loved soul food, seafood and sweets. When they were together, Moore often made Bailey cupcakes. “The kids always asked me for cupcakes,” she said. “So they would get that or we would go get ice cream.”
Bailey was never a problem child, and never had to be yelled at, Simon said. Tasjunique had taught Bailey to be unselfish, and she loved sharing. “Bailey had a personality that would make the devil himself be humble,” he wrote.
Moore saw Bailey for the last time less than two weeks before the murders when she took her kids to the beach. By that time, Simon was incarcerated.
They picked up Bailey on the way. She ran out of her house screaming joyfully, wearing boots decorated with the character Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen.” “She was so happy to see us,” Moore said. “She was like ‘I got some Elsa rainboots.’ She ran and jumped into my arms and Tasjunique was just laughing like ‘She couldn’t wait to tell you about those rainboots.’”
Camora didn’t have a bathing suit for the trip. Moore had planned to buy one when they got to the beach, but instead, Tajsunique snuck her a bathing suit that belonged to Bailey before she outgrew it. “I had to call her and thank her about that,” Moore said. “But she always did sweet stuff like that, that’s how she was.”
That’s also how Bailey was. Their beach trip ended early when Camora broke her finger in a door. Bailey tried to cheer her up by singing to her, “Sister, finger, where are you?”
Like her mom, Bailey was independent and strong: a “boss baby” and a “diva,” said Thompson, her aunt.
“She walked around like she owned the place, but it was in the cutest little way ever,” she said. “And she was so smart. She knew how to work her iPad without anybody teaching her. Everything was just on point with her. Reading, speaking, she was very in touch and engaged. She understood a lot to say how young she was.”
Thompson was sure that Bailey, caring and confident, would have gone on to be a nurse or even a doctor with her own practice. “She knew what she wanted and with her education and how smart she is, she could have become anything she wanted in life.”
***
Normally, Sharon Funnye or her daughter would have been sitting on their front porch across the street from Tasjunique and Bailey’s house. She’d often see Bailey playing in the front yard while Tasjunique watched from the front porch steps. “I thought that was a good mother,” she said. “She didn’t let her come out unless she was out with her.”
But the Monday of the murders, Funnye had gone to pick up her daughter from Horry-Georgetown Technical College, leaving around 1 p.m. Instead of coming straight home as was their routine, they went to a grocery store and got home between 4:30 and 5 p.m.
When they arrived, they noticed Tasjunique’s door was open, which was unusual. But the weather wasn’t too hot that day, and Funnye figured they just had the door open to air out the house during some cleaning. Then Tasjunique’s brother drove up.
“He started screaming, bawling...‘They killed my sister,’" she said. "And somebody went in and saw the baby was in there too, shot too.”
It’s unclear when exactly the murders occurred that day. Conway police can’t say exactly how long the bodies were there before they were found.
“I think it was intended for her,” Funnye said. “For them to know that we wasn’t here, they already knew what they were going to do. That’s what I feel.”
Thompson was working a shift at Compass Cove Resorts in Myrtle Beach when her sister Nay Graham called to tell her what happened. “I couldn’t really understand her but she called me and she was like ‘Nique got shot,’ and she hung up,” Thompson said. She left work and drove as fast as she could to Suggs Street.
The gravity of the situation hit her when she learned about Bailey. “I just dropped on the floor and started crying,” she said. “Because how could someone even do that to a baby? Nevertheless my sister and my niece.”
By the time police arrived, “it was a very, very chaotic scene,” said Chief Long. “Multiple family members, very, very distraught. Which of course adds to the chaos of the situation.”
Simon said he was placed on suicide watch when he heard what happened. He was stripped naked, he said, forced to wear only a turtle dress without any underwear, and kept in a cell without a sleeping mat for two days. He lost access to food from the commissary, his radio, and toilet paper.
He wasn’t taken off suicide watch until after Bailey died.
“I wasn’t allowed to call and even check on my baby[‘s] condition while she was on her death bed,” he wrote. “She was literally fighting for her life without her mother or her father there beside her. I have to live with that for the rest of my life. I failed as a father. I failed to protect my child. My advice to any man in the world is never leave your child in the hands of another man.”
When Simon asked to attend his daughter’s funeral, prosecutors argued against letting him out, citing the weight of the evidence against him, his alleged danger to the public and the possibility that he was a flight risk.
“My bond was denied because I wouldn’t cooperate with the Feds,” he wrote. “I was denied the right to bury my daughter because I was labeled a flight risk because I was in the Army. I served this same country that used everything I had good going for myself against me.”
Funnye called the city of Conway and asked them to cut down some overgrown shrubbery at the edge of her property line, fearing that whoever killed Tasjunique and Bailey could have been hiding there. She’s well aware that folks in the neighborhood are scared to talk.
“I’m kind of fearful, to tell you the truth, I’m very fearful of ‘em,” said Funnye, worried about the possibility of others in the community being similarly targeted by the killers. “It wasn’t like it’s gonna be something that happens, unless they feel like we know something. That’s when I think something would happen to us.”
Police have canvassed and recanvassed Tasjunique’s neighborhood across from Whittemore Park Middle School, hoping to find some new information, and Long said he’s constantly asking for updates in the case.
But with folks not interested in speaking, new leads are becoming less frequent.
“I’m just hoping as time continues to go, that somebody will continue to think about and say ‘I need to tell what I know because I’ve got kids, I’ve got grandkids, that could have been my daughter, that could have been my granddaughter,’” Long said, “and maybe at some point in time the sympathy for the family and for justice will outweigh whatever perceived fear they had.”
Investigators have interviewed more than 50 people as part of the investigation, the chief added. The FBI is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office believes it knows why the double-murder occurred.
“I do think we have information that the shooting was directly related to either the adult who was shot cooperating or someone closely connected to her cooperating,” said prosecuting attorney Hinton during Simon’s sentencing. “They were both executed. His daughter did survive for a little bit and was on I believe life support for a short amount of time.” Yet no one has been charged.
“It’s confusing because how can they say that and have no suspects,” Simon wrote. “It was really like a slap in the face. So basically the law enforcement knows what happened but don’t have nobody in jail being punished.”
U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Derek Shoemake said he couldn't comment on the case.
In the letter dated Sept. 12, Simon said he hadn’t spoken to any investigators as part of the case. FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler said the FBI generally doesn’t identify individuals it interviews during investigations and referred questions to Conway police. Conway police said they had not interviewed Simon.
“It’s like regardless of the situation I am being looked down on because I’m in jail,” Simon wrote. “I feel as if the police don’t care but if trouble fell on their doorstep they would have a suspect within 24 hours.”
The FBI and Conway police also declined to comment on specifics of the investigation, the reason for the murders and whether they're close to catching any suspects.
"There’s multiple things that are circulating out there as to why it could be," Long said, "but until we have identified the person to find out exactly what that reason is, we will take any lead and any reason of why people think it happened and investigate that."
Joe Graham said he didn’t want to speak on rumors about why the murders occurred, but he's concerned about never getting a full explanation. He knows an arrest can’t bring back Tasjunique and Bailey, but he wants answers to give his family closure.
“The Black community feels like this case is being swept under the rug,” he said. “They feel like because of the address, they’re not going to do the best they’re supposed to do for this case. And as parents, we’re not going to rest. There’s no giving up in us. I don’t know how to give up. My family don’t know how to give up. And at the end of the day, we just want peace. We’re not seeking revenge, we’re seeking peace.”
***
Two years later, the family has been broken, irreparably damaged by the void carved out by the loss. Their world has gone dark. Birthday celebrations and family hangouts no longer carry the luster they once did.
“Two people are here every day. And you feel like you’re just always gonna be able to pick up the phone and call them no matter how long it’s been,” Eaddy said. “That’s not the case. You can’t do that. All you have left is pictures; videos of their voices, of their faces. That’s all we have left is memories. We don’t have nothing physically here to replace that, nothing to replace that whole definition of them inside of our hearts.”
For some in the family, talking about Tasjunique and Bailey hurts too much. “I talk to my other children and to hear them… for them to say ‘Daddy, I don’t want to talk about them right now; I can’t talk about them right now,’ it’s painful,” Joe Graham said. “You’ve got the glue of the family taken away from you.”
Bailey’s step-sister Camora was too young to understand what happened when Tasjunique and Bailey died. The concept of death was still too raw.
After the murders, she would constantly ask “Where is she at?” knowing that far too long had passed since she’d last seen her sister. They should have gone to the beach. Bailey should have come to Columbia.
“But then when I kept telling her ‘She’s in heaven with her mommy,’ now she’s kind of realizing that she’s kind of not just gonna appear, we’re not gonna be able to go get her like we used to,” Moore said. “Now she’s more so ‘I wish my sister could come back.’”
Simon did his best to spoil Bailey, and hopes she and Tasjunique continue to watch over him from above. “My life will never be same,” he wrote. “I’m still trying to stomach the feeling of going home to visit my baby in a grave.”
Bailey was tough, much like her mom. The family had hoped she would beat the odds, and Moore had told her oldest daughter to stay hopeful. When Bailey died, the family shattered.
“I feel like if Bailey would have made it, I would have been more at peace with what had happened because I would have had a piece of my sister left,” said Nay Graham. “But when they both left… it really settled in at that point.”
Even though she’s gone, Tasjunique’s influence lives on. Eaddy still uses ‘Nique’s famous parmesan garlic wings recipe. Her sisters say she sends them signs. Both Nay Graham and Anaya Thompson are following Tasjunique’s example and studying pre-nursing.
“I’m in school, and it took me two years to get here,” Nay said. “She probably can see me now, but she didn’t have a clue back then. On move-in day, it rained the whole day. So I figured that was her tears of joy. I know she’s proud of me, because she always wanted me to do something.”
