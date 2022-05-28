Crews responded to a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement a single-engine Piper PA-12 crashed at the Grand Strand Regional Airport at around 2:15 p.m.
The FAA added the pilot was the only person on board.
FAA and local officials could not provide an update on any injuries.
The city of North Myrtle Beach said fire and rescue crews responded to the crash. North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
