Crews responded to a church fire early Monday morning in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Horry County Fire Rescue and City of Conway Fire Rescue personnel were called to Abundant Harvest Family Fellowship Church at 689 Rose Moss Road just after midnight for a structure fire.
One building behind the church’s sanctuary was completely destroyed, HCFR said. The fire also caused damage to the sanctuary and a nearby outbuilding.
No injuries were reported, and a search of the buildings did not find any people present, according to HCFR officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said that because the blaze was at a place of worship, the State Law Enforcement Division, Horry County Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the FBI were alerted of the investigation.
Evangelist Gloria Barr and Prophet David Barr, of the church, could not be reached for comment.
