Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The agency's Twitter account said personnel were responding to an address in the 1200 block of Pinegrove Drive. That's near Highway 15 and 17th Avenue South.
Community members were asked to avoid the area.
The fire department had the blaze under control as of 3 p.m. and continue to investigate.
Check back for updates.
