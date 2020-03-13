Fire in Galivants Ferry

Crews Friday night responded to a fire at a building located at 2256 Deertrack Lane in Galivants Ferry. No injuries were reported.

 Photo courtesy of HCFR

Emergency personnel responded to a fire at a commercial structure Friday night in Galivants Ferry.

Around 8:45 p.m., crews were called to a blaze at an industrial building at 2256 Deertrack Lane, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.

That’s the address of Seed Slingers, LLC, according to a Google search.

Officials said the fire is under control and remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.