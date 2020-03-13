Emergency personnel responded to a fire at a commercial structure Friday night in Galivants Ferry.
Around 8:45 p.m., crews were called to a blaze at an industrial building at 2256 Deertrack Lane, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.
That’s the address of Seed Slingers, LLC, according to a Google search.
Officials said the fire is under control and remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Check back for updates.
