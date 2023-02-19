One person died and another was injured in an early morning fire in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR responded to the 1000 block of Lees Landing Circle around 5 a.m. Sunday. The residential fire is under control and authorities are investigating, HCFR reports.
Conway Fire Department and Horry County Police Department assisted in the call, HCFR said.
The coroner's office has not released the name of the victim at this time.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.