Emergency personnel were called to a fire at a restaurant in Conway Tuesday night.
Fire crews responded to the blaze at Joey’s Riverwalk Grille on Laurel Street, according to Conway Fire Department officials.
A photo posted on the agency's Twitter account shows flames shooting through the eatery's roof.
No injuries have been reported, officials said. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.
Check back for updates.
