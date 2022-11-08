Republican Heather Ammons Crawford defeated Democrat Ernest Carson in the race for the S.C. House District 68 seat Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
The greater Socastee area of Horry County makes up District 68.
Crawford is a Socastee native and has been in the District 68 seat since 2012. Her husband, Cam Crawford, is on Horry County Council representing District 6.
According to her campaign site, Crawford said her “guiding principles are unwavering and rooted in conservative ideals.”
Crawford could not be reached for comment on the night of the election.
Crawford has campaigned on her anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment values.
According to his campaign site, Carson, who served in the U.S. Army and the Air National Guard, “believes that the Constitution and government are of the people, by the people, for the people and it is the duty of all citizens to serve their communities.”
Carson said state legislators should be “full-time people.”
"I'm feeling accomplished," Carson said when the election results rolled in. "One of the things that I have accomplished is the people of District 68 heard a voice with new ideas, new things to do, new directions to go in. ... I should have been able to talk to [Crawford] and hear her ideas for our future … instead of the silence we got."
Crawford won the race by taking nearly 72% of the vote, according to unofficial results. The election results are scheduled to be certified on Friday.
