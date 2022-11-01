Republican Incumbent Heather Ammons Crawford is facing Democrat Ernest Carson for the South Carolina House District 68 seat.
The district encompasses the greater Socastee area of Horry County.
“I think that District 68 could lead Horry County and that it could lead the state of South Carolina,” Carson said. “I hope it will ignite the rest of the country to get back on an even keel.”
According to his campaign site, Carson, who served in the U.S. Army and the Air National Guard, “believes that the Constitution and government are of the people, by the people, for the people and it is the duty of all citizens to serve their communities.”
Carson said he thinks that state legislatures should be “full time people.”
“We all pay taxes, but we never get a real true accounting of where the taxes go,” he said. “When I get to Columbia, if I funnel money down to Horry County, I want Horry County to tell me what they are going to do with it. How will it be spent and when will it be spent?”
Crawford who is a Socastee native has been in the District 68 seat since 2012. Her husband, Cam Crawford, is on Horry County Council, representing District 6.
According to her campaign site, Crawford says her “guiding principles are unwavering and rooted in conservative ideals.”
Crawford could not be reached for comment.
Conservative ideals that her site says she will take to the District 68 seat include anti-abortion values and pro-Second Amendment values. She also plans to support military, veterans, public safety personnel, small business owners and ratepayers.
The general election for District 68 will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8
There are seven early voting locations in the county, according to the South Carolina Election Commission, and each of them are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Here are early voting polling locations in Horry County:
- Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1515 4th Ave. in Conway
- Aynor Town Hall at 600 Main St., Aynor
- Carolina Forest Library located at 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd.
- Grand Strand Senior Center located at 1268 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach
- North Strand Recreation Center located at 120 Highway 57 S. in Little River
- South Strand Recreation Center located at 9650 Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach
- Loris Public Safety Center located at 3909 Walnut St. in Loris
