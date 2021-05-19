Just as the country has begun to reopen, COVID-19 jabs have declined dramatically.

”The demand for first doses at the beginning of May is half that of the beginning of April,” said Gayle Resetar, COO at Tidelands Health. “We’ve reduced our vaccine orders in the past two weeks because we’ve accumulated a lot of inventory.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that while vaccination rates for Johnson and Johnson soared in early April, they dropped precipitously from April 13 to 23 following reports of rare but severe blood clots. Concurrently, vaccines for Pfizer and Moderna have steadily fallen.

Health experts have cautioned that declining vaccine rates could stall reopenings and result in transmission of more contagious and deadly variants.

Still, the Myrtle Beach area, where over a third of residents have been fully vaccinated, has seen a 31% decrease in average new cases over the past two weeks with 28 per day and 7.9 per 100,000 people.

Neighboring Dillon County, which averaged 7.1 cases per 100,000 people, and Georgetown County, which averaged 7.2 cases per 100,000 people, logged similar infection rates -- though Grand Strand intensive care unit is currently at 90% occupancy. Conway Medical Center's occupancy level is 74%.

Google trends for the Florence-Myrtle Beach areas reveal that local searches for “COVID-19 vaccine” yo-yoed between mid-January and mid-March, peaking on March 13 then dropping sharply following the Johnson and Johnson announcement. Subsequently, searches plateaued for a week and decreased for another two.

However, searches have steadily increased since April 11, suggesting some continuing interest despite the Johnson and Johnson scare.

Health experts have also said apprehension following the Johnson and Johnson freeze is just one of many causes. Notably, a CNBC poll found the single-dose vaccine remains the most popular option, though its favorability has dipped.

Resetar said the cause for the decline in vaccinations is “multifactorial.”

“I think part of it is sense of urgency,” she said, adding that older people have mostly been vaccinated. “The older groups saw the virus as significantly changing their lives. Younger people not as much.”

Across the country, many have had difficulty taking time off work and finding childcare, and a recent CNN poll found that a quarter of Americans do not intend to get vaccinated.

Many are also late on their second vaccine. According to CDC data running from March 7 to April 9, 8% of patients who received their first of two doses from Pfizer or Moderna have not gotten the second within the recommended one-month time frame.

S.C Department of Health and Environmental Control Spokeswoman Laura Renwick said that most “DHEC clinics are seeing a high rate of return for second doses,” but acknowledged that “some people are missing second doses because they forgot their appointment; they could no longer attend their second-dose appointment and never rescheduled it; they did receive their second dose and this information wasn’t entered in a timely fashion by their provider or they simply chose not to receive their second shot.”

According to Renwick, there were “172,000 individuals who were at least one day past the 21-day mark for their Pfizer shot and one day past the 28-day mark for their Moderna shot” as of April 26.

However, she added that many overdue patients do eventually get the second shot and that the one-month recommendation isn’t a hard and fast rule.

This has been less of a problem in Myrtle Beach, according to Resetar.

“Based on strategies that we’ve use to assure people get their second dose, about 1.8 percent of first dose are missing their second,” she said. “That’s substantially lower than many national and statewide numbers. We’ve made sure people schedule a second appointment at the first one stayed in touch with people.”

Resetar added that one of the reasons patients have missed their vaccines is because of a change in location.

“We’ve worked to get the second doses to people who got their first dose elsewhere,” she said. “We have some college students who got their first on campus and are now home and need to get the second.”

Health experts have disagreed about what proportion of the population must be vaccinated before people can forgo masks and social distancing.

In a recent DHEC Vaccine Update, Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly dismissed the notion of herd immunity. “I don’t like the term herd immunity. It’s a veterinarian term that was used to look at the cattle industry,” she said. “Animals live in very different conditions than we do. We’re not talking about wild animals.

“What we have to watch are the trends,” she continued. “I think we are still a long way from having enough people vaccinated to feel like we can let up on those mitigation measures like masks. We’re not done. We’re a long way from being done with this virus.”

But on Thursday, the CDC released a game-changing statement advising that vaccinated individuals can forgo masks and social distancing in most situations. It listed public transportation, prisons and congregant living facilities as exceptions.

In the meantime, governments, health providers and manufacturers are ramping up vaccination efforts.

“We have a pretty robust network of community partners, including the NAACP in Georgetown and worked with churches, anything from United Way,” said Resetar.

“South Carolina, like the rest of the nation, has been experiencing a decline in COVID-19 vaccine demand over the past few weeks,” said Renwick, adding that the agency has worked with local partners on community messaging. “Our agency and essential partners across the state continue to extensively message the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, and that they are safe and effective and how we put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Biden Administration recently announced an initiative to get at least 70% of Americans one dose, a 14% increase from the current portion, by July 4.

The Food and Drug administration also approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 12-15 this week.

Children, who have not yet been cleared for vaccinations, represent an important component in the vaccination effort. Since one-fifth of Americans are under 16 and many schools may require inoculations, the age group is likely to boost vaccination rates significantly as eligibility expands.