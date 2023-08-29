Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients have ticked up at Horry County hospitals, mimicking statewide and nationwide trends.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there were 39 patients admitted with COVID to Horry County hospitals in the week ending Aug. 19. That’s a 44.4% increase over the previous week.
Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer at the Conway Medical Center, said the slight increase isn’t cause for alarm.
CMC’s coronavirus-related admissions rose from six in July to 16 this month through Aug. 28. And for persons who come in with COVID-19 symptoms, 17% have tested positive in August. That’s up from prior months, but far below the rates experienced at the end of last year, when about 30% tested positive, Richardson said.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 29, there were eight COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health in Murrells Inlet.
"While our region is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19, most cases are mild and don’t require hospitalization,” said Tidelands spokeswoman Dawn Bryant.
Grand Strand Medical Center’s Caroline Preusser, the director of public relations and communications, said GSMC “is experiencing a slight up-tick in patients who are positive for COVID."
She said no special precautions are currently required, but officials are always evaluating what changes might be needed to keep patients, visitors and employees safe.
At McLeod Loris, McLeod Seacoast and McLeod Carolina Forest, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Weeks reported that "McLeod Health has seen a slight insurgence of COVID cases, however, these cases are not bringing the patients to our emergency departments. Emergent patients are not presenting with specific symptoms of COVID, but with other medical concerns.”
The majority of those requiring hospitalization in Conway skew heavily toward the elderly who suffer from respiratory or cardiovascular diseases, Conway Medical Center’s Richardson said.
“Those are folks at a high risk of a bad outcome,” he said.
By comparison, at the height of the pandemic, “we were seeing otherwise healthy young people coming in very sick,” he said.
Richardson said respiratory-related hospitalizations — from COVID, RSV and the flu — could rise even more with children returning to school, colder weather coming that makes people congregate indoors and the start of the traditional flu season in October. But he noted that COVID is unlikely to stress the health care system because more than 90% of Americans have acquired some level of immunity through vaccination, exposure or both.
An updated COVID-19 vaccine is expected sometime in September, RSV vaccines are accessible and this year’s flu shots are now available.
Richardson suggests consulting your primary care physician to see if you should roll up your sleeve.
Bryant said Tidelands encourages community members to wash their hands frequently, stay home when they’re sick and be up-to-date on COVID and flu vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.