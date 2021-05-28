Reported cases of COVID-19 have consistently been on the decline in South Carolina during the past few months.

“I think this reflects the fruit of our labor,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “We have been very diligent in vaccinating in the Georgetown, Horry County areas. I think these downward trends, this reduction in positivity are a direct result of people being vaccinated.”

Tidelands Health has administered more than 75,000 doses of the vaccine as of Thursday, Harmon said.

Compared to the 44% of South Carolinians who have received at least one vaccination dose, he said 75% of people in the community are protected from the virus: close to 50% from vaccinations and then an additional 25% from those who have already contracted it. He also said the numbers state-wide have been consistent: about 3.5% of people who are tested test positive. Across Tidelands healthcare system, there are a total of 7 patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Harmon also said some studies have been recently published — as in the Journal of Nature — showing that immunity lasts up to a year after having an infection. Harmon said he anticipates that all those things should still be there after having the vaccine. In practice, he said vaccines have been given for six months now and are still having a good antibody response.

Allyson Floyd, media relations strategist for Conway Medical Center, said the hospital has administered 27,905 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 23,995 second doses as of Thursday. They have five COVID-19-positive patients currently hospitalized as of Thursday.

“As far as COVID-19 cases go, we have seen a dramatic decrease over the last several weeks,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer of CMC. “This has been going on now for the better part of a couple months. We’re not having near the number of patients testing positive, nor have we had near the number of patients requiring admission to the hospital. Right this minute, we don’t have any patients on the ventilator or anything of that nature from COVID-19.”

Richardson also said it is very possible that numbers haven’t risen despite businesses opening and mask mandates having been lifted throughout the state.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), in Horry County, as of May 25, there have been 424,988 tests, 39,244 cases, 2,174 hospitalizations and 578 deaths due to COVID-19 to date. The total positive rate per 100,000 is 8.3 percent in Horry County.

Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist of South Carolina, and Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist of South Carolina, said the state is seeing steadily lower numbers because of the way we’ve been addressing the pandemic.

“The drop in daily COVID-19 cases certainly relates to the continued increase in vaccinations, but that is not the whole story,” said Bell and Kelly in a joint statement to myhorrynews.com. “Many people are continuing to practice safety precautions, such as the use of masks, hand sanitizing and keeping a safe distance in public. To date, 36.1 percent of our state has completed vaccination. That is promising, but we still have a ways to go. As we head into the summer months, it will continue to be important to maintain these health and safety practices and get as many people vaccinated as possible to prevent a rise in cases.”

Bell and Kelly also said that Horry County has one of the highest rates of vaccination per 10,000 residents in the state. However, as vacationers will be visiting Horry County as we enter the summer months, they said many visitors may not be vaccinated, so we still need to keep our guard up by keeping our masks up when in indoor or crowded outdoor settings.

To keep the numbers down and continue protecting people, they said the public can help by engaging in the available safety measures.

“We are certain that safety and health practices must continue for the foreseeable future,” Bell and Kelly said in an email. “Above all else, vaccinations are the No. 1 way to protect ourselves and our neighbors from COVID-19. If we can increase vaccinations and reach herd immunity by getting 70 to 80 percent of our residents vaccinated, we can beat this pandemic. We know the vaccine is effective against the variants that are circulating now. Of greatest concern is the possibility of the emergence of new variants that the vaccine may not be effective against. Getting our vaccination coverage up as quickly as possible will significantly reduce the possibility of new variants taking hold.”