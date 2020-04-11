The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 144 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including eight in Horry County, bringing the statewide total up to 3,207.
DHEC also announced eight additional deaths connected to the disease in the state, meaning South Carolina has seen 80 COVID-19 related deaths so far.
Five of the newest deaths were of elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw and York counties.
“There were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties,” Saturday’s news release states. “There was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester County.”
Horry County now has 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the disease.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,993 tests for COVID-19.
Of those tests, 1,182 positive and 8,811 were negative.
A total of 28,183 tests has been administered by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
As of Saturday morning, 5,657 hospital beds in the state are available and 6,012 are used, which officials said is a 51.5% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one’s hands.
